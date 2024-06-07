Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Duke of Westminster’s wedding to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral was attended by the Prince of Wales.

Billed as the society wedding of the year, Hugh Grosvenor, ‘Britain’s most eligible bachelor’ is now officially off the market. The Duke of Westminster married Olivia Henson (now the Duchess of Westminster) at Chester Cathedral, and the Prince of Wales was in attendance.

Hugh Grosvenor is the godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie, Prince Harry did not attend the wedding and he reportedly had a conversation with the Duke of Westminster over the phone when it was decided that he would not attend the nuptials amid tensions between the two Princes.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Westminster’s wedding is seen as the society wedding of the year, it is also known as the 'most royal non-royal wedding of the year' Although Prince William was an usher at the wedding and guests included Princess Eugenie, Hugh Grosvenor is not related to the royal family.

The Duke of Westminster may have grown up with the royal family but he merely has a Peerage title which he inherited from his father Gerald after he passed away in 2016. When his father died, Hugh Grosvenor was only 25.

A spokeswoman for the family said at the time of the death of Hugh Grosvenor’s father that "His family are all aware and they ask for privacy and understanding at this very difficult time.

The Duke of Westminster’s wedding to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral was attended by the Prince of Wales. Pic: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

"No further comment will be made for the time being but further information will follow in due course."

When his father died, Hugh Grosvenor took control of the historic Grosvenor Estate. The Duke of Westminster has a fortune of £10.127bn and according to The Sunday Times, “Although the value of prime commercial and retail property in London has been subdued over the past year, the duke’s family have defied the slump. Its main company shows net assets of nearly £5 billion in its 2022 accounts, up almost £200 million on the previous year. Dividends of £51.1 million were paid last year, a small increase on the £49.9 million that the family received in 2022.”

Where does the Duke of Westminster live?

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Westminster will be living at Eaton Hall in Chester and when he went on a recent tour of the Chester-based charities funded by the Duke’s Westminster Foundation Organisation, he revealed that “Well be building our lives together and we’re slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So yes, it was a really easy decision in the end.”