South Yorkshire Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after an alleged stabbing in Sheffield.

A teenager has died after a stabbing in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

Officers remain on the scene on Friday (26 May) morning and the street in the Crookes area of the city is expected to remain cordoned off for much of the day. Several police cars still remained on the scene at either end, with more parked on nearby side roads.

National World's sister website The Star reports police were first called to the scene in Sheffield on Thursday (25 May) and South Yorkshire Police later confirmed the death of a teenager.

A statement from the force read: “A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died following an assault in Crookes, Sheffield this evening (Thursday 25 May).

“There are a high number of uniformed officers in the area carrying out initial enquiries, and a number of road closures and cordons remain in place. Two men are in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.”

Scene of crime officers in white overalls were still on the street well into the night as officers continued investigations into what some residents said they understood to be a fatal stabbing, said to have happened near the Domino Pizza shop on the main road through Crookes. A marked scene of crimes officers van was also on the scene.

The area cordoned off by blue and white police tape continued to stretch from The Ball pub, all the way to the Sainsbury's supermarket. But the road closed signs have shut a long stretch of road, from the Methodist church just after School Road, to Newent Lane. Traffic was being delivered onto side roads, with yellow diversion signs in place.

Large areas of Crookes remain closed off to the public today (May 26) following an alleged murder last night.

It was reported locally that the air ambulance had been on the scene, while one resident outside the supermarket said he had seen two ambulances at the scene early yesterday (Thursday) evening.

By 11pm, there were still more than half a dozen police vehicles on the scene and around a dozen officers, some of them manning the cordon. Uniformed officers turned people away from the cordon, telling people they could not cross because there had been ‘a critical incident.”

They said they expected the cordon to remain in place all night. The Ball pub remained open as the investigations were proceeding last night.

One man standing near the Sainsbury’s supermarket told The Star: “We’ve just heard that someone got stabbed, and that there’s been a death. I’d just come out for a drink, and then saw the whole of the road closed, and the side roads closed. People have said it was around 7.30pm. There was an ambulance there earlier.”

Earlier, it was reported that the members of the public had dialled 999 and an air ambulance attended, landing at nearby Crookes cemetery.

Another, near The Ball pub said: “I thought someone must have run off because the police helicopter looked like it was searching for someone earlier. Traffic was jammed around here at 7.30pm. Buses were dropping off at Crookesmoor Road.”

South Yorkshire Police officers, including several armed officers with pistols, were said to have arrived in about 10 marked an unmarked cars and sealed off the area.

One resident told The Star earlier in the evening: “It looked really serious. There were a lot of air ambulance and paramedics. He added: “People are shocked, this sort of thing just doesn’t happen in Crookes.”