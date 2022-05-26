The names of the children and teachers killed by Salvador Ramos at a school in Uvalde have started to emerge

The mass shooting of 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas has shocked and horrified the world.

Details of the victims, who law enforcement have said were all in the same fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, have started to emerge.

The siege ended when a Border Patrol team burst in and fatally shot 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.

A lone gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The motive for the attack — the USA’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago — remained under investigation.

But who were the victims, and how old were they?

Who were the victims of the Uvalde school shooting?

Nineteen children were killed in the shooting, they were:

Uziyah Garcia

The grandfather of the eight-year-old paid tribute to him. Manny Renfro said he was “The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known.”

Mr Renfro added: “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

He said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Mr Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practised.”

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday???s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Xavier Lopez

10-year-old Xavier had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming. His cousin Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, said:“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today.

“He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

A Go Fund Me page has been started to raise money towards the costs of his funeral.

Xavier Lopez.

Jose Flores

The 10-year-old boy has been described as a “very happy” boy who “loved to laugh”.

Rogelio Torres

A cousin of Rogelio, 10, wrote on Twitter:“Thank you for the prayers and for trying to help find my cousin, it breaks my heart to say my [Rogelio] is now with the angels. I’ll forever miss you and love you my angel.”

Tess Marie Mata

Tess Marie Mata

A Go Fund Me has been started by her family. Her elder sister Faith wrote on Twitter: “My precious angel you are loved so deeply,” she posted on Twitter.

“In my eyes you are not a victim but a survivor. I love you always and past forever baby sister, may your wings soar higher then you could ever dream.

“Till we meet again Tess Marie, love your big sissy.”

Mackenna Lee Elrod

The 10-year-old’s elder sister wrote on Facebbok: “Have fun with your angels up in heaven baby girl.”

Amerie Jo Garza

The father of Amerie, 10, told ABC news his daughter had celebrated her birthday two weeks ago. Angel Garza said: “My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family.

“Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

A memorial for victims outside Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas (Pic: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Miranda Mathis

The 11-year-old’s cousin Deanna Miller paid tribute to her saying: “My sweet baby cousin we loved u dearly I’m so sorry this happen to u baby please keep my family in your prayers.”

Layla Salazar

Layla’s dad Vincent wrote on Facebook of his daughter, 10, “Yesterday we lost our heart our whole world.”

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh was confirmed as one of the children who had died. Her cousin writing on Facebook said:“Our Nevaeh has been found. She is flying with the angels above. We love you Navaeh very much princess.”

A woman holds a photo of Nevaeh Bravo, who was killed in the mass shooting,

Ellie Garcia

Jennifer Lugo the mum of Ellie, 10, wrote on Facebook: “My heart broken….I don’t know what to do. I feel so numb. I miss you baby!!!!”

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

The 10-year-old was shot and killed alongside her cousin.

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares

Jacklyn’s father Javier Cazares told ABC his daughter, 10, was “full of life”. Jacklyn was the cousing of Annabell Rodriguez

While the AP press agency said Mr Cazares had raced to the school when he heard about the shooting, arriving while police were still gathered outside.

Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” he said. “More could have been done.”

Maite Rodriguez

Maite Rodriguez.

On a Go Fund Me page started by Felix Coronado on behalf of his cousin, Maite’s mother, the 10-year-old was described as a “sweet smart little girl”.

Eliahana Cruz Torres

The 10-year-old’s aunt told CNN “Our baby gained her wings.”

Jailah Nicole Silguero

Jailah, 11, was killed alongside her cousin.“They were nothing but loving baby angels, always had a smile on their face just full of life,” their cousin said in a statement to ABC News.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

The 10-year-old cousin of Jailah was also killed in the classroom.

US flags, across New York Bay from the Statue of Liberty, fly at half-mast as a mark of respect to those killed in Uvalde,

Alithia Ramirez

The 10-year-old was confirmed as among those killed in the mass shooting.

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio

Her motherKimberly Mata-Rubio wrote on Facebook: “We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Two teachers were also killed, they were:

Eva Mireles

The 44-year-old who was among those killed, was remembered as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

Irma Garcia