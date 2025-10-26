A vile thug stuck his thumbs into his girlfriend’s eyes, strangled and threatened her with a knife after she tried to break up with him.

Layton Bowman, 20, brutally attacked his victim and left her fearing for her life on May 10 earlier this year. The abuser strangled and threatened her with a knife when she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard how Bowman’s ex-girlfriend had left to stay at a friend’s house after dumping him. Paranoid Bowman stalked her and hurled verbal abuse while banging on the door until she opened it.

He told his ex-girlfriend he would beat her “black and blue” once he managed to get inside. Prosecutor Alison Whalley said: “He pushed her face with his right fist, entering the home. He began smoking marijuana in the kitchen, which the victim said appeared to calm him down.

“However, he soon became upset again. He said he’d beat her ‘black and blue’. He poked his thumbs into the corners of her eyes. “He told the victim to order a taxi. They left together. He asked her if she’d been sleeping with taxi drivers.”

Bowman launched another assault on his ex-girlfriend the following day which led to his arrest. Staffordshire Police also found cannabis in his possession and Bowman was detained.

The coward spat at officers while they cuffed him and later urinated all over his cell. Steve Hennessy, mitigating, said: “It’s something of a blessing that the victim was not seriously injured.

“She was understandably distressed by his behaviour, but she suffered no visible injuries. He accepts his actions and is deeply shame-faced and embarrassed. He’s had time while on remand to reflect on his actions, his drug taking and his associates.

“He hopes to return to his grandmother’s house on release. He has a job opportunity at the Pets at Home warehouse, where his uncle works as a manager.” Bowman eventually pleaded guilty to assault, intentional strangulation, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, common assault, assault by beating of an emergency worker, possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis), and two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. The defendant was sentenced to nine months in prison but was released immediately due to the time he already spent on remand.