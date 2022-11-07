The PM is looking to seal over £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in “green” technologies

Rishi Sunak will call for a “global mission for clean growth” as he joins other world leaders at the start of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

In his opening address on Monday (7 November), the Prime Minister is expected to say that it is essential countries stick to commitments made in Glasgow if the world is to avoid the worst impact of climate change.

Downing Street said the PM will be looking to seal more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in “green” technologies, despite facing criticism at home over the government’s decision to issue more licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

Sunak’s attendance at Sharm El-Sheikh will mark his first outing on the international stage since becoming Prime Minister last month.

What is he expected to say at COP27?

Sunak had originally not intended to travel to Egypt, but he was forced into what opposition parties called a “screeching U-turn” after he came under fire from his own party as well as from environmentalists questioning his commitment to the net zero agenda.

At COP27 he will argue that the transition away from fossil fuels has the potential to drive growth and deliver jobs in the new green industries of the future, while cutting off funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

He is expected to say: “The world came together in Glasgow with one last chance to create a plan that would limit global temperature rises to 1.5C. The question today is: can we summon the collective will to deliver on those promises?

“I believe we can. By honouring the pledges we made in Glasgow, we can turn our struggle against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth.

“And we can bequeath our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future. That’s a legacy we could be proud of.”

Sunak arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday (6 November) and said he wanted the UK to be a leader on the issue.

He told The Sun: “We led the world last year when it came to the Cop we hosted, achieved some very important things, we need to cement our leadership. I want to make sure I’m there flying the flag for the UK, being a leader on these issues.”

He also paid tribute to the role of the King, even though he will not be at the gathering following an agreement between the Palace and former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

He said: “He has demonstrated incredible leadership on this issue for a very long time. Even though he is not going to be there in person, I know he will be there in spirit. His leadership and influence will be guiding us.”

What will the UK commit too?

Downing Street said Sunak will announce a further £65.5 million for the clean energy innovation facility which provides grants to researchers and scientists in developing countries working on clean technologies – from biomass-powered refrigeration in India to lithium-ion batteries in Nigeria.

The UK is also committing £90 million for conservation in the Congo Basin rainforest and £65 million to support indigenous and local forest communities as Sunak launches a new group to track commitments made in Glasgow on deforestation.

Ed Miliband, Labour shadow climate change secretary, said the PM ought to drop plans to issue more licences for North Sea exploration and end the government’s opposition to onshore wind.

He said: “Rishi Sunak is the man who had to be dragged kicking and screaming to go to Cop so it’s simply implausible for him to claim the mantle of climate leadership. Rishi Sunak is a fossil fuel Prime Minister in a renewable age.”

What has the UN warned?

The UN has warned that, based on countries’ latest climate action plans, there is currently no credible pathway to meet the 1.5C goal intended to avoid the worst impact of global warming.

Rich countries are also falling short in providing the finance needed to help developing nations adapt to a changing climate and develop cleanly.