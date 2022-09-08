The Prime Minister joined Shell as a graduate trainee after completing her studies at the University of Oxford

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has been criticised by Labour for not implementing a windfall tax.

Truss announced her energy plans on 8 September which will cap energy prices at £2,500.

However, her opposition to a windfall tax has been met with criticism from Labour, who have referenced her former career working for Shell as a possible influence.

So, did Liz Truss work for Shell? Here’s everything you need to know.

Did Liz Truss work at Shell? (Pic: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

Did Liz Truss work for Shell?

Truss joined Shell as a graduate trainee after completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Oxford.

She worked for the energy company for four years between 1996-2000.

In 2019, Truss shared a tweet reflecting on her previous career in Shell.

Alongside a picture of Truss with chief economists, the caption reads: “Flasback to my days as an industrial economist for Shell - as I talk to chief economists about how we appraise projects in the Zero Based Capital Review to grow every part of the UK.”

What job did Liz Truss have at Shell?

Truss began her career at Shell as a trainee under a graduate scheme.

Throughout the four years she worked for the energy company she climbed her way up the corporate ladder, qualifying as a Chartered Management Accountant and becoming a Commercial Manager for natural gas shipping, project economics and contract negotiation.

When did Liz Truss leave Shell?

Truss left her role in Shell in 2000, after working four years with the company.

She then went onto work in telecommunications firm Cable & Wireless, where she held the position of Economics Director from 2000-2005.

Truss’ next role was the deputy director of think tank Reform, which she began in 2008.

In this position she co-authored papers on education and economic policies, including ‘Back to Black’ in 2009 which suggested charging payments for GP appointments in the UK.

Following her 2010 election as MP for South West Norfolk, Truss stepped down from Reform, dedicating her career to being a full-time politician.

What has Liz Truss said about a windfall tax?

Truss has said that she is “against a windfall tax”.

During a debate in parliament she said: “I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the United Kingdom just when we need to be growing the economy.”

Her stance is different to that of Boris Johnson’s government, who introduced the current windfall tax.

Her comments have been criticised by Labour, with both the leader Keir Starmer and Labour MPs calling out the PM.

Starmer called her opposition to the windfall tax “ridiculous”.

Adding: “Britain needs a fresh start, not a government who protect the profits of energy companies and doubles down on fossil fuels”.

Labour MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana also called out Truss’ history of working for Shell on Twitter.