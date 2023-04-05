The first areas eligible for the fund will be allocated more than £26 million altogether to protect against the “devastating impacts” of flooding

The first communities in England to receive flood defence funding have been named, by the government.

Areas with 10 or more properties that have been flooded at least twice in the last decade are eligible for the fund - which totals £100 million.

The government said the first areas in line for its Frequently Flooded Allowance will together receive more than £26 million to protect against the “devastating impacts” of flooding.

Much of the money will go to communities in Worcestershire, Cumbria and the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire, which have been repeatedly flooded during various exceptional storms since 2015.

Hebden Bridge in the Calder Valley is particularly vulnerable to surface water flooding because of the steep hills around the town.

The first communities include 2,300 households and businesses across the UK, which will be part of 53 flood defence projects to receive better protection, the government said.

Recent analysis from the University of Bristol found that if greenhouse gases continue warming the Earth’s climate to about 3.3C, above pre-industrial levels, damage from flooding could rise by more than a fifth across the UK.

South-east England, South Wales, north-west England and central Scotland face the greatest risk, while densely populated cities such as London, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh are looking at possible damage increases of more than 25%.

First communities in England to get flood defence funding named. (Image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Adobe Stock)

How will the funding be used?

More than half of the 53 projects to receive funding are to protect against flooding from rivers and more than a third is for protection against surface water flooding, the government confirmed.

There is also one coastal defence project designed to protect the only road into Hayling Island in Hampshire from being flooded or eroded.

Funding will also be used for the installation of flood doors and barriers for properties, which the government said will help homes where traditional defence schemes are not viable.

More projects are expected to be announced before 2027 when the flood capital investment programme ends.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “We know only too well the devastating impact that flooding can have on communities and businesses, as we face more extreme weather brought about by climate change. I am determined that we do whatever we can to prevent flooding that affects so many towns and villages across the country.

“This much-needed funding will go a long way to support those whose homes and livelihoods are repeatedly threatened by flooding and forms a key part of our record £5.2 billion investment by 2027 to protect communities in England better.”

Caroline Douglass, executive director for flood and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, said “protecting people and communities is our top priority as we look to tackle this challenge” and the funding will “help better protect homes and businesses at risk from repeated flood incidents across the country.”

She added: “The Environment Agency’s strong track record in delivering flood defence schemes means we have better protected 374,000 homes since 2015.”

Which projects will be given funding?

Listed are the 53 projects across the UK to receive funding as part of the government’s £100 million Frequently Flooded Allowance to better protect against flooding: