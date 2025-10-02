Faberge egg first sold for £450 goes to auction with price tag of £20 million

A breathtakingly egg which first sold for just £450 is back on the market for an eye-watering £20million and is expected to fetch even more at auction.

The unique Faberge egg was commissioned by Emperor Nicholas II in 1913 and is about to go under the hammer for the third time since its creation.

The Winter Egg, which was commissioned by the emperor as an Easter gift for his mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, is described as one of the most lavish of Faberge’s imperial creations.

Following the Russian Revolution in 1917, it was transferred from St Petersburg to the Kremlin Armoury in Moscow along with many other valuable possessions of the royal family.

In the 1920s the Soviet government began selling off art treasures from the Hermitage Museum and other collections, often for only a fraction of their value.

The Winter Egg was acquired by antiques dealers Wartski of London for £450, and then sold to a British collector in 1934 for £1,500, before later being sold on to another.

It was believed lost for two decades between 1975 and 1994, when it was sold at Christie’s for a world record sum of 7,263,500 Swiss francs (£6.8 million)

In 2002 it was once again sold by Christie’s, again selling at a world record of 9,579,000 US dollars (£7.1 million). It is expected to sell for more than £20 million at auction in December.

It is finely carved in rock crystal and engraved on the interior with a frost design, while the exterior is applied with rose-cut diamond-set platinum snowflake motifs.

Margo Oganesian, Christie’s head of department, Faberge and Russian works of art, said: “It is a privilege for Christie’s to be entrusted with the sale of the exquisite Winter Egg by Faberge for the third time in its history.

“With only six other Imperial Easter Eggs remaining in private collections, this is an extraordinary chance for collectors to acquire what is arguably one of Faberge’s finest creations, both technically and artistically.

“It would undoubtedly enhance the most distinguished collection.”

The Winter Egg will be sold at auction during Christie’s Classic Week in London on December 2.