The first phase of the inquiry will consider how ready the UK was for Covid - and hear from high-profile witnesses

More than two years after it was first announced by the government, and following a major row over the government material it should see, the inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic begins its first public hearings today (13 June).

The investigation - led by retired judge Baroness Hallett - is exploring six key topics. The first will focus on how prepared the UK was for the pandemic, with a number of high-profile witnesses due to give evidence over the next six weeks.

What is the Covid inquiry?

The inquiry was set up by Boris Johnson in May 2021 to learn lessons from the pandemic, and examine the way his government responded to it. It’s independent and has statutory powers equivalent to those of a court.

The first ‘module’ as it’s known will see whether the UK was ready for a major public health crisis. It will look at issues including resourcing and risk management - and is likely to hear from former Prime Minister David Cameron, his Chancellor George Osborne as well as senior health experts.

Members of the public will be able to attend the hearings in central London - or they can watch them live online. People have also been asked to share their own stories of the pandemic with the inquiry via a webform.

The process is likely to be a lengthy one - with public hearings due to end in the summer of 2026.

What will happen today?

Throughout today and the first half of tomorrow, opening statements will be given by so-called ‘core participants’ - the people or groups who have a specific interest in the inquiry’s work. They include different government departments, public health bodies, the British Medical Association (BMA) - which represents many doctors - and the Trades Union Congress.

In its opening statement, the TUC will ask Baroness Hallett to explore “how a decade of cuts and underinvestment left our public services exposed and with weakened resilience as we entered the pandemic” and how, “despite constant warnings, the social care system was fragmented and under resourced”.

What about Boris Johnson and his WhatsApp messages?

In recent weeks there’s been a major row between Hallett and the government about which material from Boris Johnson’s time in office she should be able to see.

The chair wants to look at all the unedited or ‘unredacted’ copies of his WhatsApp exchanges with senior officials plus a series of notebooks. The Cabinet Office - which oversees the running of government - is going to court to stop this happening because it’s worried about the effect it might have on future decision making if ministers don’t feel able to speak freely in their texts to other ministers and aides.

Johnson has tried to bypass the legal row by giving Hallett the WhatsApps himself - insisting he had nothing to hide. Some messages, however, are available only on a mobile phone last switched on since 2021 when it emerged the number had been publicly available for some time. Efforts are being made to access the phone securely.

Is Rishi Sunak worried about the messages?

Asked last week on a trip to Washington whether he was concerned that something in the messages might cause him embarrassment, the Prime Minister said: “No, not at all. I as well am co-operating and providing information to the inquiry. It’s actually taking a lot of my own time, but that’s right that I do that”.