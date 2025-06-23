The world’s most famous steam train will put in a special appearance at a railway extravaganza in the Midlands this summer to the delight of rail enthusiasts across the country.

The Flying Scotsman, owned by the National Railway Museum, is making an appearance alongside other historically significant rail vehicles from the UK National Collection at The Greatest Gathering in August.

Alstom’s three-day festival in Derby will be the world’s largest-ever gathering of historic and modern rolling stock. It forms part of the wider festivities for Railway 200 , a year-long celebration marking the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway (S&DR) on 27 September 1825 – and a journey that gave birth to the modern railway. Flying Scotsman was built almost 100 years later and became the first locomotive to officially reach 100 mph (160 km/h) in 1934.

The steam engine went on to operate in service until 1963 and later in preservation, which included tours of the USA, Canada and Australia. Flying Scotsman also holds the world record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive – set in Australia in 1989 – with a 422-mile (711-kilometre) trip.

To celebrate Flying Scotsman’s appearance at The Greatest Gathering, Alstom is releasing an additional 2,500 tickets for each day of the currently sold-out railway festival. These last remaining tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday 27 June and will be available via the event’s official website and See Tickets .

People watch as The Flying Scotsman arrives into Locomotion in Darlington as its Final Journey of the Year as it celebrates its 100th Anniversary | Charlotte Graham

“Flying Scotsman’s attendance is a powerful tribute to Britain’s steam legacy and a moment of railway history not to be missed,” said Rob Whyte, Managing Director at Alstom UK and Ireland. “While we proudly honour icons of the past, like Flying Scotsman, we also hope The Greatest Gathering will ignite the imagination of tomorrow’s engineers, as we showcase the latest sustainable and digital rail innovations across our Derby site.”

Flying Scotsman was the first locomotive of the newly formed London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) – built as a Class A1 locomotive in 1923 and converted to a Class A3 in 1947. Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and numbered 1472, the locomotive was named ‘Flying Scotsman’ in 1924 – when it was chosen to attend the British Empire Exhibition in London – and renumbered 4472 (later 60103 under British Railways).

Steam cavalcade

Ticketholders to The Greatest Gathering will get to see Flying Scotsman across the event’s three days, where it will be joined in a steam cavalcade by fellow LNER Pacific locomotives, A1 No. 60163 Tornado and A4 No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley.

Built in 2008 in Darlington to a unique design by Arthur Peppercorn after the original batch were scrapped, Tornado is the first new build British mainline steam locomotive since 1960. Meanwhile, the streamlined Sir Nigel Gresley was built in 1937 in Doncaster and previously appeared at Litchurch Lane for The Greatest Gathering launch in January this year.

The Greatest Gathering takes place on Friday 1, Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August 2025 at Alstom’s historic Litchurch Lane Site in Derby. Britain’s biggest and oldest remaining train factory will be home to more than 100 rolling stock exhibits from the past, present and future of the railways, with the site itself opening to the public for the first time in almost 50 years.

UK National Collection

Joining Flying Scotman from the National Collection at The Greatest Gathering will be the 200 year-old steam engine, Locomotion No. 1 . It was the first locomotive to run on the S&DR and built by the Newcastle-based Robert Stephenson and Company – the first in the world created specifically to build railway engines. Through successive mergers, Robert Stephenson and Company became part of Alstom in 1989, giving the organisation a direct link to the dawn of the railways and making it the custodian of a unique legacy.

Derby-built steam locomotive, Midland Railway 1000 Class No. 1000, and D6700, the first-built Class 37 diesel, will also be visiting The Greatest Gathering from the National Collection.

“Flying Scotsman has captured the public’s imagination for over a century. We are proud to be able to share this icon of the track, along with other historically significant locomotives from the National Collection, at this landmark event that celebrates the past, present and future of the railways,” said Craig Bentley, Director of the National Railway Museum.

Based in York, with a sister site – Locomotion in Shildon, County Durham – the National Railway Museum is part of the Science Museum Group . The National Railway Museum is also planning to sell bespoke merchandise at The Greatest Gathering to commemorate the key exhibits from the UK National Collection appearing at the event.

A full list of exhibits planned for Alstom presents The Greatest Gathering can be found on the event’s official website: www.alstom.com/greatest-gathering The Greatest Gathering tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £15 for children (ages five to 15), with a family ticket (two adults and two children) costing £65 – plus booking fees.

Flying Scotsman will temporarily leave Litchurch Lane on the morning of Saturday 2 August during The Greatest Gathering – as it hauls the Belmond British Pullman luxury train between Wellingborough and Derby – returning early afternoon. Due to operational availability, Tornado will be appearing at The Greatest Gathering on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 August only.