Thousands of British tourists and visitors in Jamaica have been told to shelter as all airports are closed with the island’s worst hurricane expected to hit imminently.

The Caribbean island attracts visitors from around the world right around the year and, even though Jamaican is in the middle of ‘rainy season, an estimated 5,000 Brits are there as Hurrican Melissa approaches.

They have been given food supplies, told to keep safe and monitor local news for updates. Anybody planning to visit Jamaica in the coming days and weeks are being warned to check with their travel operators once Melissa has passed.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has set up a crisis centre ready to help Britons on the Caribbean island and the Royal Navy ship HMS Trent is already in the region on stand-by.

Three people have already died as they tried to prepare for the hurricane. Jamaica is five hours behind the UK and the worst of the weather is likely to hit as daylight breaks.

Hurricane Melissa will hit Jamaica later today as a category five storm, the strongest for the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago. All of Jamaica’s international airports have been closed until further notice.

Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely, with up to 700mm of rain, four-metre waves and 135mph winds possible, the FCDO said.

The Jamaican government has published a list of available hurricane shelters.

Food bags and supplies for holidaymakers in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in preparation for Hurricane Melissa. | Toby Smith / SWNS

UK travel trade organisation Abta warned British tourists in Jamaica to monitor local news.

A spokesperson said: “The international airports in Jamaica are now closed as a precaution until the storm passes.

“Travel providers are liaising with their suppliers locally and providing advice and assistance to their customers.

“Customers currently in Jamaica are advised to monitor local news and should follow the advice of the local authorities, their accommodation and travel providers.

“Customers who are imminently due to travel to Jamaica should liaise with their travel provider and airline to establish if there are any changes to their travel arrangements.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are closely tracking Hurricane Melissa and have updated our travel advice for countries and territories across the region.

“In Jamaica, we are urging British nationals there to follow the guidance of the local authorities – especially in the event of any evacuation orders.

“Airports are currently closed and British tourists on package holidays should contact their travel provider for advice.

“Anyone worried about adequate shelter can find their nearest shelter through the Jamaican government’s list of available hurricane shelters, which we have put on our travel advice.

“We stand ready to support our partners and British nationals in the region.”