Imogen Higgs: Family pay tribute as young woman killed in Manchester collision
A grieving family say the “world will be a dark place” after their daughter was killed in a road collision.
After Imogen Higgs’ death, two people were arrested on dangerous driving charges.
Her family said: “Our darling Immy was cruelly and needlessly taken from us. We are all devastated and heartbroken. Our family has been destroyed.
“She had graduated with a history degree from the University of Manchester last year and had been working at the university for the last nine months. She was intelligent, witty, funny, thoughtful, kind and caring. The best daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend anyone could hope for. Beautiful inside and out, she brought sunshine into everyone’s lives.
“The world will be a dark place without her shining light in it. We would like to thank the people at the scene who tried to save Immy’s life, including the numerous paramedics and hospital staff. She will never be forgotten and is loved, cherished and adored by everyone who knew her.”
Imogen died on Friday, May 31 in Mauldeth Road West in Manchester city centre.
Two people have been arrested after the death of Imogen Higgs, 22. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, fail to stop and perverting the course of justice and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have both been released on bail.
