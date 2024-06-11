Imogen Higgs died in Manchester city centre on May 31, 2024 in a collision. Two people have been arrested Picture: Greater Manchester Police | Greater Manchester Police

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to a ‘intelligent, witty, funny, thoughtful, kind and caring’ young woman

A grieving family say the “world will be a dark place” after their daughter was killed in a road collision.

After Imogen Higgs’ death, two people were arrested on dangerous driving charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her family said: “Our darling Immy was cruelly and needlessly taken from us. We are all devastated and heartbroken. Our family has been destroyed.

“She had graduated with a history degree from the University of Manchester last year and had been working at the university for the last nine months. She was intelligent, witty, funny, thoughtful, kind and caring. The best daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend anyone could hope for. Beautiful inside and out, she brought sunshine into everyone’s lives.

“The world will be a dark place without her shining light in it. We would like to thank the people at the scene who tried to save Immy’s life, including the numerous paramedics and hospital staff. She will never be forgotten and is loved, cherished and adored by everyone who knew her.”

Imogen died on Friday, May 31 in Mauldeth Road West in Manchester city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad