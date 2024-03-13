Aerial view of straight road among volcanic landscape. Lanzarote, Spain. Picture: Getty

A British baby has died after a car crashed into a group of holidaymakers in Lanzarote, Spain. According to local reports, the driver is a 23-year-old British woman, who lives on the island and tested positive for drugs and alcohol.

Two vehicles reportedly collided, resulting in one car veering onto the pavement near the Aqualava water park in the popular southern holiday destination of Playa Blanca on Monday evening, killing the five-month-old baby, and seriously injuring two other women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The baby's mother father and maternal grandparents were among those hurt, along with a mother and daughter from Sweden, according to reports.

The local government, Yaiza City Council has declared two days of mourning following the incident. Mayor of Yaiza, Oscar Noda said on Facebook: "The flag of Yaiza will wave at half mast and municipal public acts will be suspended during Wednesday and Thursday."