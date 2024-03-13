Lanzarote: Five-month-old British baby dies after car crashes into group of holidaymakers on Spanish island
A British baby has died after a car crashed into a group of holidaymakers in Lanzarote, Spain. According to local reports, the driver is a 23-year-old British woman, who lives on the island and tested positive for drugs and alcohol.
Two vehicles reportedly collided, resulting in one car veering onto the pavement near the Aqualava water park in the popular southern holiday destination of Playa Blanca on Monday evening, killing the five-month-old baby, and seriously injuring two other women.
The baby's mother father and maternal grandparents were among those hurt, along with a mother and daughter from Sweden, according to reports.
The local government, Yaiza City Council has declared two days of mourning following the incident. Mayor of Yaiza, Oscar Noda said on Facebook: "The flag of Yaiza will wave at half mast and municipal public acts will be suspended during Wednesday and Thursday."
The staff at the city council also observed a minute of silence on Wednesday in the wake of the tragedy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.