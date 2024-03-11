Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahmed El-Shenawi, who starred in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, has died aged 75. The actor’s character in the Steven Spielberg 1984 Temple of Doom, had a black moustache and wore pearl necklaces, and announced that a slithering helping of ‘snake surprise’ is about to be served when the main course arrived at a long banquet table.

Ahmed El-Shenawi’s daughter Eman El-Shenawi told The Hollywood Reporter that her father had passed away in Chelsea, London. “He had been in the hospital for an operation to repair a fracture and developed an infection that led to sepsis,” she said.

As well as starring in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Ahmed played a prisoner in Alan Parker’s Midnight Express movie in 1978 and starred as a therapist in the 1984 film The Element of Crime. When it came to British television the actor also appeared in The Professionals, Cannon and Ball, Muck and Brass and Danger: Marmalade at Work. Ahmed also starred in The Thief of Baghdad which was a 1978 NBC miniseries adaptation.

Ahmed El-Shenawi’s daughter Eman also revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that her father’s “love for Christmas and Western holidays started” when Ahmed’s father worked as head chef for Egyptair and five-star hotel restaurants. After completing a business degree, Ahmed moved to London and worked as an actor on a radio drama series for the BBC Arabic Service.