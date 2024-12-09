Tributes have been paid to an actor, voiceover artist and backstage theatrical expert who died after getting into difficulties while sea swimming.

Angus Chisholm was in the sea off Hove on the south coast, where he lived, when he got into troubles on November 25. He was rescued but died on hospital on November 28.

Now theatre companies and his family have paid tribute to his “thoughtfulness, expertise, ingenuity and generosity” while his mother has told his local paper that he “was always too good a person for this world”.

Theatre group Antic Disposition posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Angus Chisholm. Angus’s behind-the-scenes contribution to Antic Disposition’s recent work was immeasurable.

“Joining us as technical stage manager in 2017, Angus brought a unique blend of thoughtfulness, expertise, ingenuity and generosity that deeply enriched the company. His meticulous attention to detail, coupled with a deep care for those he worked with, made him an indispensable member of our team and a cherished friend.

“He was, quite simply, one of the most dedicated and kind-hearted individuals we have ever had the privilege to know and work with. He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered.”

Meanwhile, Finborough Theatre in west London posted: “We are devastated... both a trustee and a long-serving former technical manager, Angus’ contribution to the Finborough Theatre is incalculable. We send our deepest condolences to his family and many friends.

“In the words of fellow Scot Norman MacCaig: ‘He is gone: But you can see / His tracks still, in the snow / Of the world’. We will miss him profoundly.”

Angus’ mother Belinda, told The Argus in Brighton: “He was an extraordinary son. I phoned him a few days before he went in the sea and he said he was in such a happy place. He felt he had his life organised. I will remember him as a very bright star. He was always too good a person for this world.”

Born in Perth in Scotland in 1981, Angus was head boy at Arbroath Academy before studying at the University of Portsmouth and working for IBM before going to drama school. He lived in London for much of his adult life before moving to Brighton last year.

Angus’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 18.