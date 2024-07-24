Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carla Balenda, who was also billed at times as Sally Bliss, was born in New York but moved to Hollywood at the tender age of 17 after signing with Columbia Pictures.

Actress Carla Balenda starred in the 1944 movie Swing in the Saddle, Eadie Was Lady in 1945 and Rustlers of the Badlands in 1945. When she married, she returned to New York and was asked by studio head Howard Hughes to change her name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The newly christened Carla Balenda starred with Gig Young in Hunt the Man Down (1950) and in Sealed Cargo, then worked with Elliott Reid in The Whip Hand (1951), alongside Marie Windsor in Outlaw Women (1952), opposite John Derek in Prince of Pirates (1953) and with Slim Pickens in Phantom Stallion (1954).”

Carla Balenda starred in the RKO Pictures thriller Sealed Cargo alongside Dana Andrews and Claude Rains and played the part of Mickey Rooney’s girlfriend on the NBC sitcom, Hey Mulligan. Other roles include starring in CBS’ Lassie from 1958 to 1963 and playing the part of the nurse in the syndicated series The Adventures of Dr. Fu Manchu.

Carla Balenda was married twice, her first marriage was to John Martin, the high school sweethearts were married from 1944 until 1959. Her second marriage was to William Rutter, a publisher of law study guides. They wed in 1965 and were together until he passed away in 2012.