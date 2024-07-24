Carla Balenda dead at 98: Hollywood actress starred in thriller Sealed Cargo and Mickey Rooney’s Hey Mulligan
Actress Carla Balenda starred in the 1944 movie Swing in the Saddle, Eadie Was Lady in 1945 and Rustlers of the Badlands in 1945. When she married, she returned to New York and was asked by studio head Howard Hughes to change her name.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The newly christened Carla Balenda starred with Gig Young in Hunt the Man Down (1950) and in Sealed Cargo, then worked with Elliott Reid in The Whip Hand (1951), alongside Marie Windsor in Outlaw Women (1952), opposite John Derek in Prince of Pirates (1953) and with Slim Pickens in Phantom Stallion (1954).”
Carla Balenda starred in the RKO Pictures thriller Sealed Cargo alongside Dana Andrews and Claude Rains and played the part of Mickey Rooney’s girlfriend on the NBC sitcom, Hey Mulligan. Other roles include starring in CBS’ Lassie from 1958 to 1963 and playing the part of the nurse in the syndicated series The Adventures of Dr. Fu Manchu.
Carla Balenda was married twice, her first marriage was to John Martin, the high school sweethearts were married from 1944 until 1959. Her second marriage was to William Rutter, a publisher of law study guides. They wed in 1965 and were together until he passed away in 2012.
Carla Balenda is survived by her three children, Paul, Joanna and Charles, and has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She decided to stop acting in the 1960s and went on to work with a charity known as The Dolls. Carla Balenda also appeared in episodes on such series as Wagon Train and The Gray Ghost.
