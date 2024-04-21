Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rapper Chris King has reportedly died after an alleged shooting in Nashville. Tributes have poured in for the Californian musician and CEO of Snotty Nose Records, with Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Trippie Redd honouring the late star.

Redd, who was best friends with King, confirmed the news of his passing online, sharing a post on Instagram alongside the caption: “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! @whoischrisking I can’t catch a break.” Fans responded below, sharing their shock at the news, with some asking: “what happened I just seen bro”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King’s death has not been confirmed on his social media accounts, with details behind what happened still not officially confirmed. There has been speculation of an alleged shooting in Nashville reported by The Sun.

Bieber took to Instagram stories on Saturday (April 20). The 30-year-old singer shared a post from December 2023 of the pair hugging alongside the caption: “Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”

The pair had been close friends for some time, with King previously sharing how he had lived with Bieber in the past and considered him as being part of his family.

King shared a post of himself and Bieber on December 1, at the time he wrote: “fun fact: i lived at my brother krib for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago. glad some people never change no matter what. all love, forever extended family. @justinbieber.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Machine Gun Kelly has also paid tribute to the rapper, revealing that he had planned to see King in Nashville. Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram stories. He said: “They broke my heart with this one. F**** me up knowing I was supposed to link with you in Nashville but I took the earlier flight.”

He also shared images of messages the pair had sent to one another with plans to meet up, adding: “this sad af for real. The streets have no code no more, bro came to do a show and share his talent and I vouched for the vibe, I’m sick.”