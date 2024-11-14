Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deborah Richards was best known for presenting on a radio morning show in the 1990s.

According to the AJC Georgia Entertainment Scene, “Richards, whose legal name outside of radio was Julie Longcore, joined Kicks 101.5 (which is now New Country 101.5) in 1984 covering news and worked with a series of morning hosts until James “Moby” Carner arrived in 1991.

“Moby’s larger-than-life personality, along with his interplay with Richards and traffic guy Jim Vann, captured the Kicks audience during the Garth Brooks/Shania Twain era of country music.”

James Carney known as James ‘Moby’ Carner was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of America's Annual Induction 2022 and retired from his syndicated country music show in 2016. He was best known for his catch phrase “Get your lazy asses outta bed!” which was played on his morning show on the radio station 97 Rock KSRR Houston.

When it comes to the career of Deborah Richards, she started off in radio at the tender age of 17. She was later known for championing local talent and after leaving radio in 2001, created a successful voice-over business.

Radio presenter Bill Celler paid tribute to Deborah Richards on Facebook and wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my long time friend Deborah Richards’ passing. Deb was one of the first people I met when I moved to Georgia in 1986. We both started working at KICKS 1015 that year and have stayed friends ever since. She helped me figure out what I wanted to do after I left KICKS and she is the reason I am a voice actor. Her belief in me helped me to forge this path. She’s the reason a lot of people in the Atlanta area became voice actors and I know they are all forever grateful. Finally, someone DID die, IYKK. Rest in peace my friend.”

What was Deborah Richards’s cause of death?

Pop Culture reported that . “Her son Jarrett Smith confirmed she passed away last week following medical complications likely connected to lupus, reports The Atlanta Journal Constitution.”

What is lupus?

According to the NHS, “Lupus (systemic lupus erythematosus) is a long-term condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness. There's no cure, but symptoms can improve if treatment starts early.”