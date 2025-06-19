Deacon Blue member James Prime has dies aged 64 just a week after fans were told he was “seriously ill” in hospital.

The iconic 80s band took to social media to confirm the sad news of the keyboardist’s passing. They said: “Dear friends, We announce with great sadness that our brother James Prime passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.

“Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family & us.”

Deacon Blue announced last week that James, who was know to friends and family as Jim, was “seriously ill” in hospital. The statement released on June 11 read: “We wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim. Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.”

James had been a member of the Glasgow pop-rock band since its formation in 1985. The band would go on to release hits such as Real Gone Kid, Dignity, and Fergus Sings The Blues.

Deacon Blue split in 1994 but reunited five years later and again returned from a hiatus in 2012. Since then the band, which is made up of members Dougie Vipond, Lorraine McIntosh, Ricky Ross, Gregor Philp and Lewis Gordon, has continued to release music and tour across the world.

The Scottish legends are set to head out on an arena tour later this year, visiting venues in London, Liverpool, Birmingham among many others, before rounding out in their hometown, Glasgow.

Tributes have been paid to James following the news of his death. One heartbroken fan said: “This one hurts. The piano solo in Dignity is one of the great classics of all time and lifts my heart whenever I hear it. Jim, you will be sorely missed but your music will last for a very long time.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this. His music brought so much joy to my life I can’t imagine how his family and friends are feeling right now. Thinking of you all.”