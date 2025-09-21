Former Liverpool women’s manager Matt Beard has died at the age of 47, the club has announced.

Liverpool provided the sad update to fans, saying in a statement on their website: “Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.”

Beard led the team to back-to-back Women’s Super League titles in 2013 and 2014. He was named the FA WSL Manager of the Year in both seasons. He returned to the club for a second spell in 2021, but was eventually sacked in February of this year.

Liverpool added in their tribute to the former manager: “Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”

| Getty Images

Beard also had management spells at other WSL sides including Chelsea from 2009 until 2012, and West Ham United from 2018 until 2020. His previous teams have also paid tribute.

West Ham said in a statement: “West Ham United is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Matt Beard. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Club are with Matt’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Chelsea added: “Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Matt Beard. Our thoughts are with Matt’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

| Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The WSL also issued a statement following news of Beard’s death, describing him as a key figure in the rise of the women’s game. The league said: “Everyone at WSL Football extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Matt Beard following news of his passing.

“Matt played an instrumental role in the growth of women's football and will be missed by everyone associated with the game. Rest in peace, Matt.”