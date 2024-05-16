Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Model and actress Roxanne Rosedale who appeared in the Marilyn Monroe movie The Seven Year Itch, has died at 95.

Ann Roddy told The Hollywood Reporter that her mother Roxanne Rosedale (known professionally as Roxanne) passed away at an assisted care facility in Minneapolis. Roxanne Rosedale was born Dolores Evelyn Rosedale on March 20, 1929 and studied fashion design.

After finishing second in the Miss Minneapolis beauty pageant in 1947, she moved to New York and became a model. Roxanne also studied with Lee Strasberg at The Actors Studio.

In the 1950s, Roxanne joined the CBS show Beat the Clock, it was her role to introduce the contestants. Thanks to the show, Roxanne became a huge TV star.

As well as featuring on magazine covers, Roxanne even had a doll named after her. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the blue-eyed Roxanne Dolls featured a Beat the Clock tag on her wrist and a tiny camera, and the game show assistant would often hand them out on the program.”

Roxanne got her first taste for acting in 1952 when she starred in the CBS drama Casey, Crime Photographer and the syndicated anthology series Broadway Television Theatre. Roxanne also played the character of Elaine in Billy Wilder’s 1955 movieThe Seven Year Itch which Marilyn Monroe starred in.

Roxanne married businessman Tom Roddy in 1954 and left the show Beat the Clock in 1955. She went on to appear in A Hatful of Rain on Broadway in 1956. As well as daughter Ann, Roxanne had four more children with husband Tom Rodd, Thomas, David, Michael and Elizabeth.