The singer Gary Phelan appeared on series 2 of the reality BBC show Fame Academy which was presented by Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley.

Musician Gary Phelan’s manager Simon Hanning shared the news on Facebook and said: “I am so sad to share the tragic news that my buddy, my friend and artist I managed Gary Phelan was found in his apartment in Dubai at the weekend.”

“I am beyond devastated and can’t as yet put into words how this news has left his family and friends feeling. He was loved by so many people and I am already missing our chats, his sending me his latest song he’d written and the general banter we had. We did some amazing things together, he was everything you could ask of a friend. I’m truly heart broken.”

Simon Hanning then posted a few days later to reveal that a JustGiving page had been set up to bring musician Simon Hanning back to the UK. After Simon Hanning shared his tribute to Gary Phelan, many commented on his post and one fan said: “Simon I feel the same the first time I saw him he was 17 doing an audition in the metro centre, what 17 year old could stand on a stage and sing a song he had written and mastered, only Gary he had real talent.”

Simon Hanning recently gave an update on Gary Phelan’s JustGiving page and said: “Dear all, we did it! Gary was brought home to the UK over the weekend. I have spoken with Gary’s family and they have been overwhelmed with the many heartfelt messages and generosity as we all came together in the one aim.”

After appearing on Fame Academy, Gary Phelan wrote and recorded music and toured the country performing. He had recently moved to Dubai and appeared at venues such as McCafferty’s Irish Pub.