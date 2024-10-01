Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress Park Ji Ah starred as the mother of Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo) in Netflix's The Glory.

Park Ji Ah’s death was confirmed by her agency Billions who said: “We are heartbroken to deliver this very sad and unfortunate news.'' They also said: ''Park Ji Ah passed away today, on September 30th, at 2:50 am at the age of 52, after battling a cerebral infarction.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''Her wake is being held in Room 2 at Asan Medical Center, and the funeral is scheduled for 10 am on October 2nd. Billions will forever remember the passion of the late Park Ji Ah, who loved acting until the very end. Once again, we express our deepest condolences as she embarks on her final journey, and we pray for her peaceful rest.''

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘cerebral infarction’ is also known as an ischaemic stroke. According to the Stroke Association’s website, “An ischaemic stroke happens when a blockage cuts off the blood supply to part of your brain, killing brain cells. Damage to brain cells can affect how the body works. It can also change how you think, feel and communicate.”

The website goes on to say that “If you have an ischaemic stroke, you will be given specialist care and treatment, including medication to reduce your risk of another stroke. Afterwards, you should have support for your recovery. This may include medical treatment and rehabilitation therapy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as starring in Netflix series The Glory, Park Ji Ah had parts in Judge Vs Judge, Bloody Hart, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Girl on the Edge, Cleaning Up and last appeared in the 2024 movie Hijacking 1971.