Former member of The Wildhearts Scott Sorry has died on his 47th birthday following a battle with brain cancer.

In a statement shared to Instagram, the musician’s death was confirmed to fans by his family. He died on Thursday, October 30, the same day he celebrated his 47th birthday.

The statement read: “We’re heartbroken to share that Scott Sorry has passed away after a long and incredibly brave fight with brain cancer. Scott passed away on his 47th birthday, October 30th, 2025.

“After being diagnosed with Glioblastoma back in 2018, Scott refused to let it define him. He outlived every Doctors expectation, turning months into years, and even made it back to the UK in 2022 for a tour — something that meant the world to him.”

They added: “He was so grateful to be able to play again, to see so many familiar faces and to personally thank so many of you that had supported him through it all. We’re devastated beyond words, but there’s comfort in knowing he’s finally free from pain. His strength, humour, and heart will stay with us forever. Scott is survived by his wife Hanni and his three children River, Ryder and Rörik.”

Sorry, whose real name was Gerard Engelter, was born in Philadelphia in 1978. He performed in various punk rock bands before joining the band Amen in 2003.

After quitting Amen in 2006, he went on to replace Nikki Sixx as the bassist for Brides of Destruction. He performed with The WIldhearts singer Ginger in the supergroup, before going on to join the Wildheart lineup itself.

He performed in the Geordie rock band between 2006 and 2009 before re-joining the band in 2014. Sorry also performed in Sorry and the Sinatras and went on to launch a solo career, launching his debut solo album When We Were King in 2015 to critical acclaim.

Tributes were posted to the punk musician on social media. His Wildhearts bandmate CJ Wildheart said: “Fly high brother.” American bassist Piggy D, who performed with Sorry in Amen, added: “I love you so much. So grateful for you being in my life brother. I’ll miss you.”