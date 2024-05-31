Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oscar nominated screenwriter Stephen J. Rivele’s death was announced by his son.

Oscar nominated screenwriter Stephen J. Rivele has died at 75 and the news was announced by his son Eli Bocek-Rivele. He died at his home in Pasadena, California and passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Stephen J. Rivele shared an Oscar nomination with Oliver Stone and longtime writing partner Christopher Wilkinson on the movie Nixon.

Stephen J. Rivele was born on 6 May 1949 and not only became the first American student accepted at the Paris Film Conservatory, but also studied at the University of Paris alongside French film director Erich Rohmer. After gaining a French master’s of fine arts degree in film directing, Stephen J. Rivele founded Philadelphia's Performing Arts Theatre with actor Jon Polito when he returned to the States.

Stephen J. Rivele also worked as a staff photographer for the NFL’s Eagles in 1977 and wrote books, including Death and Discovery. According to Deadline, “A second book, 1990’s The Plumber about a witness to a Philadelphia mob killing, was sold to Universal Pictures, launching Rivele’s Hollywood career.”

Alongside his longtime writing partner Christopher Wilkinson, the pair worked together on movies such as 1995’s Nixon, Ali, which starred Will Smith, Copying Beethoven, Miles Abroad, Pawn Sacrifice and Birth of the Dragon. Stephen J.Rivele also worked on the remake of A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “A play he wrote, The Wes and Jane Show, about two Wild West icons, outlaw John Wesley Hardin and sharpshooter Calamity Jane, played at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles in 1989. He was a novelist and poet as well.”

As well as having uncredited rewrites on movies such as Moneyball and All Eyes on Me, Stephen J. Rivele also did an early draft for the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which starred Rami Malek as Queen’s Freddie Mercury.