People have travelled miles to the now famous chip shop, one said ‘it’s stupid but it’s funny’

Binley Mega Chippy in Coventry has become somewhat of a national landmark in recent days after a video of the chip shop went viral on TikTok.

The clip, with its catchy jingle, has caused people from across the UK and even abroad to visit - some travelling as far as Australia, France and Portugal.

Videos of the chip shop have now been seen more than 137 million times on the social media platform and young people have been outside singing the theme tune as they wait to order.

NationalWorld visited Binley Mega Chippy to understand why people have travelled so far, why they like the TikTok clip so much and speak to the owner about the online attention.

We also had to sample their now famous fish and chips - read on for my verdict.

‘It’s mental, I don’t get how it’s just come from one TikTok to this’

As large queues formed outside Binley Mega Chippy, I spoke to those waiting about their thoughts of the TikTok that has sent this chip shop viral.

Finn, 17, who is a local and lives just around the corner said: “I don’t know where it came from, just out of nowhere.

“It’s never as busy as this, it’s absolutely packed.”

He added: “For the past 12 years it has been the local chippy and now it has blown up, it’s crazy.”

Nathan, 15, who also lives around the corner said: “It’s mental, I don’t get how it’s just come from one TikTok to this.”

Morgan, 19, who is a student at the University of Nottingham, travelled to Binley after seeing the takeaway trending on TikTok.

He said: “It’s just a massive joke, it’s so busy over nothing.

“Everyone’s here just for a chippy that they’ve seen on the internet, it’s stupid but it’s funny.”

Lily, 15, from Leicester, also told me she travelled to visit this chip shop after seeing the TikTok video.

‘I’m very surprised, what happened?’

At the back of the shop, owner Kamal Gandhi is busy making the curry sauce as fans flock outside.

He has been running the chip shop for nearly seven months and said he is “very shocked” at what is happening.

He said: “I’m very surprised, what happened?

“It’s very busy, now my old customers are not here, they are all new ones coming from all over the country.”

He added: “I don’t even know how to do YouTube or TikTok, I have no idea.”

Fish and chips review

After waiting in the pouring rain and a queue which snaked around the car park, I ordered a large fish and chips.

The staff were busy at work with smiling faces but also with a ‘what is going on’ look as they saw everyone behind the counter and the line of people from outside the window.

Cars leaving began to play the jingle, winding down their windows and turning up the volume - with the queue of people beginning to sing the song that is now firmly stuck in everyone’s heads.

I say yes to salt and vinegar and get back into my car.

Once home I dig into the meal and, even though it is just a regular chip shop (sorry to all the hard-core fans), I was surprised at how good it was.

The fish was nice and white, not dry, and the chips were fresh.

They served me a healthy portion, and all in all, with a bit of ketchup on the side it was a lovely lunchtime meal.

Is it better than fish and chips at other shops?

Well, maybe visit and find out for yourself.

Binley Mega Chippy sells everything you’d expect from a classic British chip shop.

The shop is open between 11am and 11pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm on Fridays, 5pm to 11pm on Saturdays and 11am to 11pm on Sundays.

How did the chip shop become viral?

The trend began with a post from TikTok user @craigs.kebab.house, who included the chippy in a ‘takeaway appreciation post’ round up.

Then, an account called @welovebinleymegachippy shared a jingle in honour of the takeaway.

This caused the shop to be a viral sensation, amassing hundreds of thousands of views and multiple parody accounts.

There are now over 4000 videos using the song and a recreation of the chip shop has even been created on Minecraft.