One boss is helping his employees tackle their life admin to-do lists by giving them special time off work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the many joys of adulting is none other than life admin. We all have to do it, and, I'm pretty certain that we all hate doing it.

Life admin consists of those tasks that you procrastinate as much as possible - booking an appointment, taking your car for its MOT, or even returning that coat you ordered online which just didn't look like you imagined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Weird Britain newsletter. A selection of the most funny and bizarre stories from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But here's the thing. The issue isn't just that we don't want to do these things; it's also that it can be pretty impossible to find the time to do them.

Let's say you want to call an insurance company to renew a policy. Their phone lines are only open between 9am and 5pm, but you work a full-time job and have back-to-back meetings - so how are you meant to sit in their queue for an hour or two?

Or maybe you need to take your child to the dentist, but it's at least a half hour drive away - meaning there's no way you can squeeze that into your lunch break. So, what do you do?

One boss gives his employees a half-day off each month for 'life admin' tasks. Credit: Getty Images

Well, one boss thinks he has the answer. Ash Jones, founder of talent agency Great Influence, has decided to give his employees one half-day off every month to spend time doing life admin tasks. The best part? This time is fully-paid, and you won't get penalised for making use of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Mr Jones explained on LinkedIn: "One year ago we introduced a 'Life Admin Half-Day', where once a month the team gets half a day off, fully paid. The half-day off comes with one rule - you have to use it to do all the personal things you’ve been putting off.

Go to the dentist.

Clean your house.

Send your parcels.

The last thing anyone wants to do on the weekend is life admin. But getting that life admin done is huge for feeling like you can relax in your downtime. A small idea with a big impact!"

The post quickly attracted lots of attention on social media, with many users taking to the comments to praise Mr Jones' idea.

Hazel Dickson voiced how much the initiative would help her personally. She said: "This sounds wonderful! I have a stack of paperwork next to me that requires action 'during working hours' and the only thing that is happening to it is it's getting bigger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Updating pension addresses, school admin, arranging house maintenance visits, doc appointments, paying bills. It never ends!"

Theodora Costley-White had a similar experience. She wrote: "I love this! The weekend is not enough time or sometimes the appropriate time to get things done. It's taken me over six weeks to renew a passport simply because I couldn't make it to a post office during their limited opening hours."

Meanwhile, Steven Creamer said he hoped more companies would follow suit. He commented: "Great idea. More businesses need to start waking up to the need to provide staff with time and space to live; work can quickly become all-consuming if it is allowed to."

The vast majority of comments were similarly positive, although some raised possible practical issues. James Clutterbuck for instance wrote: "If we did this my lot would just go on the lash." But Mr Jones simply replied: "Culture has to be built with the people it's for in mind."