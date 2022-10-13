This is thought to be one of the oldest optical illusions and has been baffling viewers for decades

This optical illusion has been baffling everyone who sees it for at least 40 years, if not longer.

It sounds simple; say what you see and that’s it - but of course there’s something about it that has been designed to trick your eyes.

So, what are you likely to think this optical illusion shows, and what does it actually show? Plus, where has it come from?

Here’s what you need to know.

The image shows a classic brickwork wall, but the question is are the lines between the lines of bricks moving or not.

What does the image show?

The illusion, which is called the café wall illusion, takes its name from when British psychologist Richard Gregory noticed it as a pattern in the brickwork of a Bristol café in 1973.

He may not have been the first person to discover it, however, as similar chess-like illusions were studied as early as the late 1800s.

Where has the image come from?

This new version of the café wall illusion has been created and shared by Selco Builders Warehouse, which is the UK’s fastest growing builders merchant.

Do the lines in the image move, and how does it work?

The brickwork in this wall appears to be wobbly, but actually it’s perfectly straight. In fact, the horizontal lines dividing the bricks are straight, but the human eye somehow sees them as wonky. It is thought that almost 100% of people see the lines wobbling.

It might be one of the oldest optical illusions around, but the cause of the illusion is still not well understood. According to some theories, it may involve interactions between the neuron and the visual cortex of the brain, which receives and processes images from the eye, that cause us to focus on some aspects rather than others, but the link is still unclear.

How can I see more optical illusions?

