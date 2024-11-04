John Milne MP: The Budget is a very mixed bag

It feels like the serious business has finally started with Labour’s first budget in 14 years. At last we can move beyond every Minister’s stock reply to every question: “You’ll just have to wait and see what’s in the Budget!” Well now we can see, and frankly it’s a very mixed bag.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s start with the good news. This Budget is a serious attempt to tackle the crisis in public services and I applaud that. Considerable funds have gone to health and education. I also welcome decisive action to settle long standing scandals with compensation payments to Postmasters and Infected Blood victims. It’s a disgrace that the last government prevaricated over this for so long.

However, I have real concern about the Chancellor’s choice of taxes. VAT on private schools is aimed at the Etons & Harrows of this world, but will actually hurt schools like Pennthorpe in Rudgwick, which play a key social role in SEND provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are changes to Inheritance Tax directed at wealthy landowners, but in practice they will wipe out a whole tradition of family farming. And while the Winter Fuel Payment cut was imagined with the wealthy retired in mind, it will also catch vulnerable people on a basic 11.5k state pension. Wherever you look, there’s just too much collateral damage.

John Milne MP, Horsham

But the biggest tax rise of all is the jump in Employers’ National Insurance. Surely it wasn’t the intention of the Chancellor to undermine GP surgeries, hospices and independent care homes? Yet that is exactly what’s set to happen.

Rachel Reeves told us this was a Budget for growth. For years we’ve been trapped in a policy of managed decline or death by a thousand cuts. But somehow the Chancellor’s vision has been lost in translation, because her own figures now forecast a slight drop in growth rates a few years from now.

This government came with in a mandate to be bold. Poll after poll has shown a willingness to accept a temporary period of tax rises, so long as people believe it’s worth it in the long run. This is a growth Budget, without the growth.