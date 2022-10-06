Anna Sorokin who inspired Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna has been granted release but is told to stay off social media

Sorokin, 31, is known by her alias Anna Delvey inspired the Netflix mini series Inventing Anna about the infamous fake heiress.

She was arrested in March 2021 for overstaying her US visa and had been imprisoned in an American Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in New York.

Sorokin was awarded a win in court on Wednesday 5 October as she was granted release from the Orange County facility.

The con artist posed as a German heiress to swindle millions of dollars from her friends and even banks to support a lavish lifestyle.

Soviet Union born Sorokin was arrested in March 2021, with Bloomberg reporting that part of her release sees her banned from social media.

The fake heiress has to pay $10,000 bail and will not be allowed to use Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Sorokin often used the social media sites to post about her lavish lifestyle for her friends and potential investors.

The con artist will be in 24 hour home confinement with electronic monitoring for the duration of her immigration proceedings as she faces deportation.

It was argued by the government that Sorokin continued to pose danger to the community, with her lawyer, John Sandweg, saying the judge had made the right decision.

Sandweg, who is a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said: “She hasn’t been accused of committing a crime since 2017.

“And the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risk she does pose can be adequately managed through supervision, electronic monitoring, parole and the supervision of ICE.”

Another member of Sorokin’s legal team, Duncan Levin, told The Daily Beast:

“We are extremely gratified by the court’s decision today to release Anna Sorokin.

“The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community,

“While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction.”

Sorokin’s release was granted by the US Immigration Judge Charles Conroy who ruled that the fake heiress “has demonstrated interest in pursuing legitimate employment in the United States, pursuits that will face heavy public scrutiny.”

The judge also added: "She will be required to abide by conditions of release imposed both by the New York State Parole Board and immigration authorities, which, combined with her status as a public figure, will make it particularly difficult for her to avoid detection.

“For all of these reasons, the Court finds that [Sorokin’s] risk of flight sufficiently mitigated."

Who is Anna Sorokin?

Anna Sorokin was born in the Soviet Union, which is now known as Russia.

The con artist pretended to be a German heiress in order to scam New York City’s elite, where she stole more than $200,000.

In 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of eight charges, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and theft of service.

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin arrives in court during her sentencing at Manhattan Supreme Court May 9, 2019

Sorokin was then sent to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility before being moved to Albion Correctional Facility in New York.

In February 2021, Sorokin was granted early release from prison but immediately returned to using Instagram.