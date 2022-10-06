The urn of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has gone on sale for $250,000 after rising popularity of the Netflix show Monster

Jeffrey Dahmer’s urn is being sold for $250,000 after the popularity of the hit Netflix show Monster has continued to rise.

Popularity of the show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has shown no signs of slowing down.

Attention around the show has gotten increasingly concerning with people on TikTok now looking up the gruesome polaroid photos taken by the serial killer as part of a trend.

A TikTok trend surrounding Jeffrey Dahmer’s graphic polaroids has gone viral on the social media platform

The latest Netflix series has increased interest around Jeffrey Dahmer and the crimes that he committed between 1978 and 1991.

This increased interest has seen items that once belonged to the serial killer getting more attention and seeing them being sold for thousands of dollars.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses that the serial killer wore in prison are available to buy for $150,000.

The latest item that has appeared on the internet is the urn of the notorious murderer.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s urn has gone up for sale for $250,000

Being sold by Taylor James, who runs a Vancouver-based true crime site Cult Collectibles is currently selling the urn of Jeffrey Dahmer for $250,000.

On the website there is no description for the urn, just two photos of the metal container and the bag that “contained his ashes”

Although there is no information on the site, Cult Collectibles has uploaded a video to TikTok that was captioned: “The rarest true crime item I will ever have on the site.”

The urn is empty and does not include the actual ashes of Jeffrey Dahmer but the site is claiming this is the urn of the serial killer.

Evan Peters in Dahmer

Cult Collection has a whole page on its website called ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Collection’ that is selling memorabilia from the serial killer’s life.

Replying to a comment about the authenticity of the item, Cult Collectibles wrote: “I have a video of it with his father. Trust me, it’s legit.”

In a later video posted to the Cult Collectibles TikTok, Taylor went into more detail about how he acquired the urn and the whereabouts of Jeffrey Dahmer’s ashes.

Taylor was also the seller of Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses, with users slamming the site for profiting off the horrific events.

Cult Collectibles owner, Taylor said he came into the possession of some of Dahmer’s items after being contacted by a former housekeeper of the serial killer’s father, Lionel.

The collection of Jeffery Dahmer’s belongings on the website includes letters, bibles, cutlery and childhood photos.

Fans of the show Monster will have seen that most of Jeffrey Dahmer’s belongings, including clothes and furniture were destroyed after his arrest.

The court ordered that the serial killer’s belongings should be auctioned off to raise money for families of the victims, but this came with its own concerns.