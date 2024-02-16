Austin North: Netflix's Outer Banks star arrested after allegedly attacking Las Vegas hospital staff
Netflix actor Austin North was arrested in Las Vegas after he allegedly attacked hospital staff.
The Outer Banks star, 27, was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting several nurses and a phlebotomist in the emergency room of the University Medical Centre, according to a police report seen by TMZ. The incident took place on Tuesday, February 13, with North having reportedly been in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl two days earlier.
Advertisement
Advertisement
North, who stars in the hit Netflix teen drama as Topper Thornton, spoke about the situation with a statement posted to his Instagram story on Thursday, February 15. He said: "I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.
"I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff. I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled."
The police report detailed that North allegedly punched one nurse in the head before shoving another in the face. He is also said to have pushed the phlebotomist onto a table, with the phlebotomist then using a tray to retaliate in self-defence.
He was handcuffed to a gurney after hospital security restrained him. When officers arrived at the hospital, North was taken into custody and booked for gross misdemeanour battery before later being released on bail.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.