Austin North, star of Netflix's hit teen drama Outer banks, was arrested after allegedly attacking hospital staff in Las Vegas. (Credit: Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix actor Austin North was arrested in Las Vegas after he allegedly attacked hospital staff.

The Outer Banks star, 27, was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting several nurses and a phlebotomist in the emergency room of the University Medical Centre, according to a police report seen by TMZ. The incident took place on Tuesday, February 13, with North having reportedly been in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl two days earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North, who stars in the hit Netflix teen drama as Topper Thornton, spoke about the situation with a statement posted to his Instagram story on Thursday, February 15. He said: "I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.

"I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff. I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled."

The police report detailed that North allegedly punched one nurse in the head before shoving another in the face. He is also said to have pushed the phlebotomist onto a table, with the phlebotomist then using a tray to retaliate in self-defence.