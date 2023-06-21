The Norwegian comedian won the hearts of the nation when he won the ITV competition in June

Get your hi-vis vests at the ready and prepare for a night filled with laugh-out-loud moments and Daft Punk's One More Time on repeat as Viggo Venn has announced his first-ever UK tour, British Comedian.

The Norwegian comedian is fresh off the back of winning this year's Britain's Got Talent competition, which despite being marred with outrage - as OFCOM received over 100 complains over the result - has seen him win the hearts of plenty of fans who just can not wait to see him perform live. Now they have the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Speaking about the tour, Viggo Venn said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi-vis vests and nothing makes me happier. So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!)”

Viggo will entertain thousands across his travels to major cities like Glasgow, London, Nottingham and Newcastle, as well as some of the country's smaller areas ranging from Milton Keynes, Taunton, Colchester, Salford and countless more.

Here is everything you need to know about Viggo Venn's UK tour; including how to get tickets and all the key dates.

When is Viggo Venn's UK tour?

Viggo Venn will head on his first-ever UK tour after winning Britain's Got Talent 2023

The Norwegian comedian will hit the road for the first time after his Britain's Got Talent triumph when he performs his much-loved comedy routine at The Stables in Milton Keynes on 23 October. After more than a dozen further shows, Venn will conclude his tour on February 21, 2024 at the Brewhouse in Taunton.

How to get tickets to Viggo Venn's UK tour

Tickets for most of Viggo Venn's UK tour dates are on general sale via SEE Tickets right now. The price of entry varies depending on the venue with average rates of between £20 and £30 per person, not including any premium or VIP experiences.

The gigs that are yet to put tickets on general sale are Norwich - which will be made available from 10am on 30 June - as well as Leeds - which has entry available for purchase from 10am on 22 June.

Due to surging demand as a result of Viggo Venn's growing popularity post-BGT, the shows that have already sold out at the time of publication include; Milton Keynes (23 October, 2023), Bournemouth (17 December, 2023) and Colchester (19 January, 2024).

Full list of Viggo Venn UK tour dates

Ant and Dec with Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn. (Picture: Instagram/@ antanddec)

2023

23 October: Milton Keynes, The Stables

Milton Keynes, The Stables 12 November: St Albans, Alban Arena

St Albans, Alban Arena 14 November: Glasgow, Glasgow Pavilion

Glasgow, Glasgow Pavilion 19 November: Salford, The Lowry Lyric Theatre

Salford, The Lowry Lyric Theatre 6 December: Guildford, G Live

Guildford, G Live 10 December: London, Shaftesbury Theatre

London, Shaftesbury Theatre 12 December: Sheffield, The Leadmill

Sheffield, The Leadmill 13 December: Norwich, Norwich Playhouse

Norwich, Norwich Playhouse 16 December: Brighton, Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Brighton, Brighton Dome Concert Hall 17 December: Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion

2024