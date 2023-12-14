Camden Toy, who was known for playing monsters on ‘Buffy the Vampire’ Slayer, has passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 68

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor Camden Toy has passed away at the age of 68 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A statement said that “After a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer, the beloved star finally succumbed to the disease on December 11. Camden Toy was 68 years old. He leaves behind his mother, sister and longtime partner, Bethany Henderson. Camden Toy is best known for his roles on the television shows, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Good Nite Burbank’ and ‘The Bay.’ Those who knew him, remember the kindness, the sweetness and his infectious smile, and great sense of humour. He relished in making people laugh.”

Camden Toy’s friend Doug Jones said that “To know Camden Toy was to Love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking ‘Gentlemen’ but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years. It’s rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God’s peace.”

Camden Toy played several characters in Buffy the Vampire Slayer such as a demon Gnarl, a Turok-Han vampire and a pale-faced Gentleman. Before he died, his longtime partner Bethany Henderson wrote on December 8, 2023, about his diagnosis on Facebook and said that “He was diagnosed in February last year after months of mysterious pain. For many reasons, we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth. Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ve reached the end of the road with the doctor’s treatments.”