Her Majesty was given her first corgi puppy as a gift by her father in 193, and is now said to own corgis and dorgis

It is well known that Queen Elizabeth II is a dog lover, and Her Majesty has a particular fondness for one breed - corgi.

The corgi is so well-loved by our monarch that it has become as synonymous with her as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle .

For almost nine decades, from 1933 to present day, Queen Elizabeth II has owned at least one corgi .

But, just how many corgis does the Queen currently have, and how many has she had during her lifetime?

Here’s what you need to know.

How many corgis does the Queen have now?

The Queen is currently thought to have two corgis.

One of them, Muick, was given to her in 2021, while her late husband Prince Philip was in hospital.

At that time, Muick was just one of two corgi puppies given to Her Majesty. The other puppy, which she named Fergus passed away after just two months due to a heart defect.

Her Majesty was given another corgi puppy in June 2021 by son Prince Andrew and granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

It is reported that the dog was given to the Queen to mark what would have been Philip’s 100th birthday, and also her official 95th birthday.

Prince Phillip passed away in April 2021, one month short of his 100th birthday, and the Queen’s dogs are said to have given her comfort during this difficult time.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee factfile.

Does the Queen have any other dogs?

While the Queen’s favourite dog breed is corgi, that’s not the only type of dog she owns.

She also has a dorgi, which is a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, and it is also thought to have recently been given a cocker spaniel.

The dorgi was born several years ago as a result of one of the Queen’s previous corgis mating with one of the dachshunds of her sister, Princess Margaret.

This means the Queen has four dogs in total; two corgis, a dorgi and a cocker spaniel.

What are the Queen’s dogs called?

The eldest of the Queen’s dogs is dorgi Candy.

In 2016 Candy was just one the Queen’s beloved pets who sat alongside her as she posed for her official 90th birthday photos, taken by Annie Leibovitz at Windsor Castle.

Muick, who is now one year old, was named after a favourite spot near the Queen’s summer retreat of Balmoral Castle.

Loch Muick is an upland, freshwater loch lying within the boundary of the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The name chosen for the Queen’s most recent corgi has not been revealed, but it is reported to be male.

Her cocker spaniel, which was said to be welcomed in to the royal family in early 2022, is called Lissy.

Other dogs the Queen has owned over the years have had a mix of traditional and unusual names, but all are said to have special meaning to Her Majesty.

The names of previous puppies include Susan, Willow, Holly, Vulcan, Dookie, Jane, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma and Linnet.

How many corgis has the Queen had over her lifetime?

It is not known exactly how many corgis, or other dog breeds, the Queen has had in her lifetime.

It is thought, however, that she has owned over 30 in over 70 years.

Many of these are believed to have been descended from her first ever corgi she was given, which she received as a birthday gift from her father in the 1930s.

King George VI gave corgis Dookie and Jane to his daughters, Princess Elizabeth (now the Queen) and the late Princess Margaret in 1933.

Dookie and Jane had a litter of puppies and two of those puppies, Crackers and Carol, were kept by the royal family.

For her eighteenth birthday in 1944, Princess Elizabeth, as she was then, was given a corgi named Susan as another gift from her father.

Since her accession to the throne in 1952, the Queen has owned over 30 corgis, who have all lived a lavish life as a royal pet.

Where do the Queen’s corgis live?

The Queen’s corgis have always lived alongside her in Buckingham Palace, and are said to have had their own room in the residence called the corgi room.

They lead a privileged life, sleeping in elevated wicker baskets, with their sheets refreshed daily, and are even tended to by the Queen herself.

Their food is made by a gourmet chef, and they are predominately looked after by two footmen.

The Queen does, however, take her beloved pets out for a walk around the grounds of Buckingham Castle twice a day, often accompanied by a footman.

The Queen’s favourite dog breed is Welsh Corgis and she has owned over 30 of the dogs and even bred them herself. She is pictured in London on 15 October 1969 with her four Corgis dogs.

Why does the Queen love corgis?

The Queen has not revealed publicly the exact reason behind her love of corgis, but it could be because her first corgis were gifted to her on her birthday.