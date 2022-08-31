Lisa Marie Presley lost her son to suicide in 2020 - he was just 27-years-old.

Lisa Marie Presley has penned a tear-jerking essay about dealing with grief, following the tragic loss of her son Benjamin Keough.

The 54-year-old, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presely, had four children of her own.

Sadly, her son Benjamin Keough was aged just 27, when he died by suicide in 2020.

Lisa explained to People magazine that her family was “destroyed” by his death, saying: “Death is part of life whether we like it or not - and so is grieving.”

Lisa with her son Benjamin in 2018.

“Grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss.

“Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life.”

Benjamin was buried in Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee after his death on 12 July 2020.

Lisa admitted that grief is not something that she has personally been able to move on from and that she found the process lonely.

She urged those who know someone is grieving to reach out and make sure they’re well.

Lisa and Ben singing together in 2018.

The singer sympathized with people who feel they are judge becase of the loss they’ve experienced, while adding that it is “magnetised by a million if you are the parent of a child who passed.”

Lisa shared that she copes with grief is by attending support groups, so that she can speak with people who have been through similar experiences.

She said her son reminded her of her own father Elvis Presley, and that he was “the sweetest and most incredible being.”

Lisa Marie said her son reminded her of Elvis (Getty Images)

Lisa revealed that she kept going after the death of Benjamin for her three daughters - Riley Keough (aged 33), Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood (twins aged 13).

“I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind.