Rumours regarding their relationship have been circulating since the start of the year

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Eric André?

André is an American comedian, best known as the creator, host and co-writer of The Eric André Show, which has aired on Adult Swim since 2012. The show is a surreal comedy series which parodies late night talk shows.

André was born in Boca Raton in Florida on 4 April 1983 and after graduating from Dreyfoo School of the Arts, he studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he played the double bass.

Eric André attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

He began his comedy career in 2003 and has appeared in shoes like Don’t Trust the B**** in Apartment 23, 2 Broke Girls, Man Seeking Woman and Bad Trip. He voices the character of Luci in the animated Netflix series Disenchantment, and has also lent his voice to Azisi in the 2019 remake of The Lion King, Darius in Sing 2 and Mark Bowman in The Mitchells vs the Machines.

In 2020, Netflix released André’s first standup special, called Legalise Everything, and also makes music under the name Blarf. As Blarf, André released his first EP in 2014, titled BLARF, and an LP in 2019 called Cease & Desist.

Is he dating Emily Ratajkowski?

Rumours have been circulating that André and Ratajkowsi have been dating, following Ratajkowski’s divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year. They first sparked speculation of romance earlier this year after they were spotted with their arms around each other in New York, and then seen together holidaying in the Cayman Islands, where they were photographed having a kiss on the beach.

Since then, André and Ratajkowski have been seen together on a number of occasions, and on Valentine’s Day they attended the New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden. They were seen sitting courtside together, having a few drinks and posing for photos.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party hotocall at Centre Pompidou on October 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Ratajkowski recently talked about how the paparazzi have “screwed up” her attempts at dating after splitting from her husband.

On an episode of her High Low podcast, the model said: “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing. Any time I go on another date, everybody knows.

“So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, “Didn’t talk to her last night”, and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

She added that in some cases, the paparazzi have ruined potential relationships because they “got out there too fast and the pressure of it all became so heightened”.

What did he post on Valentine’s Day?

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, André shared a couple of NSFW snaps on his Instagram account - in the pictures, the comedian is fully naked, lounging on a couch with a glass of wine in what appears to be Ratajkowski’s apartment. All that is covering André is a heart emoji positioned over his crotch.