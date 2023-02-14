The day of friendship was popularised by an episode of the sitcom back in 2010

The stars of Parks and Recreation have gotten back together to celebrate Galentine’s Day , an unofficial holiday that was made popular by the sitcom back in 2010.

Rashia Jones (Duncanville, Toast of Tinseltown), who played Ann Perkins, shared a snap of herself with her former Parks and Recreation gang, and real life friends, on Instagram. The picture saw Jones, Amy Poehler (Inside Out, Saturday Night Live), who played Leslie Knope, Aubrey Plaza ( White Lotus , Emily the Criminal), who played April Ludgate, and Kathryn Hahn ( Glass Onion , Central Park ), who played Jennifer Barkley, wrapped up warm in some winter gear.

In the caption, Jones wrote: “Happy Galentine’s Day!”

Since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015, the stars have continued to celebrate Galentine’s Day together, sharing pictures in 2018, 2019 and 2020.