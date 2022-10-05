Gwen Stefani turns 53 and fans are shocked at her youthful complexion

Gwen Stefani has impressed fans with her ageless appearance after sharing a video of how her look has changed throughout the years.

The singer, 53, from California, took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday with a post that has left many saying she looks like she hasn’t aged in 20 years.

“Wish I had Gwen Stefani’s genetics #ageless,” one commented.

Another said: “Please just let me age like Gwen Stefani.”

Gwen Stefani 2022 (Getty Images)

A third added: “Gwen Stefani is either ageless or freeze-dried.”

Gwen found fame as the lead singer in the band No Doubt back in 1995. The band saw success throughout the Nineties with hits including Don’t Speak, I’m Just a Girl, and Hey Baby.

During the band’s hiatus, Gwen went on to have a successful solo career with songs Hollaback Girl, The Sweet Escape, and Rich Girl.

No Doubt 2002 (Getty Images)

Gwen attributes her flawless complexion to keeping her skincare routine simple and being in love.

In an episode of Carpool Karaoke, she told James Corden: “I’m writing music about happiness and love”.

Gwen married fellow Voice Coach Blake Shelton in 2021, having previously been married to musician Gavin Rossdale whom she shares three children with.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton (Getty Images)

The age-defying star revealed a few beauty secrets to Forbes, while claiming to use her own brand of face oil.

Gwen said: “The one skincare rule that I love, especially as I’ve gotten older, is hydration. I like to keep my skin looking super dewy as opposed to matte, overly dry and powdered.

“I love using the GXVE All Time Prime face oil because it really helps give you that smooth, glowing, youthful look”

