The Countryfile star is set to join the 20th season of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing

Fans of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing have argued that Helen Skelton may have an unfair advantage, due to her past experience of winning a dance competition.

The 39-year-old, who did tap dancing as a child, took to Instagram last month to announce that she would be appearing on the 20th season of Strictly.

She wrote: “Blue Peter, Countryfile and now... the #Strictly dance floor! Helen Skelton is ready to reach for the Glitterball @helenskelton”

Helen appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, where she was questioned about her background as a dancer.

Helen said: “I found it so funny when they said it was a fix - Helen’s a tap dancing champion. When I was seven, yes, I did tap dancing.

“Like lots of little girls and boys, I did dancing and absolutely loved it. Hit an age where I didn’t want to be in a leotard in public and I gave it up. I wish I hadn’t.”

Lorraine replied: “But there’s never tap dancing in Strictly that I’ve ever seen”

“Well, you never know. If there is, that’s my week,” Helen smiled.

Helen explained why she decided to join the Strictly line-up, saying: “I just think, for me, I love the challenge and I love the learning. It’s an amazing experience.”

Lorraine responded: “You do get spoiled and if there’s anyone who deserves to be spoiled, it’s you.”

In 2021, the Strictly Come Dancing finale had a peak audience of 12.3 million.

Helen’s participation comes after splitting from her rugby star husband Richie Myler, who she had recently welcomed a third child with.

She announced their break up on Instagram, writing: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Since then, ex-husband Richie has proudly shared snaps with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill on Instagram.

He shared a holiday snap embracing Stephanie, captioned: “Cornwall was worth a 32 year wait ☀️❤️”.