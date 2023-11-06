Yinka Bokinni presents Channel 4 documentary Interview with a Killer

British radio and television presenter, Yinka Bokinni, 34, speaks to American murderer Brandon Clark, who killed 17 year old Bianca Devins in 2019, on Channel 4 documentary special Interview with a Killer. Bokinni will come face to face with the murderer at Attica Prison where he is being held on a 25 years to life sentence for the murder.

Clark also took photos of his victim’s body and shared them online before trying to take his own life. The murder made headlines around the world, whilst the photos of Devins’ body were shared online for months after her murder, causing her family even more pain as they attempted to process her senseless death which is believed to have been the result of a fit of jealousy on the part of Clark.

The interview is the latest documentary fronted by Bokinni, who has previously fronted a special about the murder of her childhood friend, and another in which she investigated how people hire contract killers online.

Who is Yinka Bokinni?

Yinka Bokinni is a British radio and TV presenter - she joined Capital Xtra in 2016, hosting the evening show for three years before joining the breakfast show as a co-host. Earlier this year she joined Radio 1, presenting Early Breakfast alongside Conor Knight.

Interview with a Killer marks Bokinni’s third documentary for Channel 4. Her first, Damilola: The Boy Next Door, was about the murder of her childhood friend and the impact of the killing on the community 20 years on. In 2022, she presented How to Hire a Hitman, in which she investigated how easy it could be to hire a contract killer online.

She has also appeared as a celebrity contestant on The Greatest Snowman, and The Weakest Link, and The Chase. She is active on Instagram (@yinkabokinni), sharing snapshots of her professional and personal life to her 100,000 followers.

When is Interview with a Killer on TV?

In her latest documentary, Interview with a Killer, Bokinni will hear from Brandon Clark, a 26 year old who murdered his acquaintance, Bianca Devins in 2019, and attempted to commit suicide after the act. Failing to take his own life, he was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

He first pleaded not-guilty before changing to a guilty plea ahead of his trial. He then unsuccessfully attempted to have that plea revoked, claiming his lawyer had failed him.