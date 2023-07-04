A clip of iconic martial arts actor Jackie Chan watching clips of one of his early film roles has gone viral on Twitter.

The video, which lasts around 40 seconds, was taken from Chan’s recently released Chinese film Ride On which features various stunts that he performed in films before he gained fame in Hollywood.

It’s not just Chan watching the stunts in the video, he’s accompanied by a young woman who refers to him as ‘papa’. But, fans have been asking if this is Chan’s real daughter. NationalWorld has the answers you need, and explains exactly what the video shows and what Chan’s relationship with his daughter is.

What happens during the video?

During the video, which you can watch below, Chan and a young woman watch clips of him performing a stunt during one of his early films. 69-year-old Chan is known for carrying out his own martial arts stunts, and is seen swinging from the side of a bus and falling through several roofs in the video.

The young woman he is with asks him “were you in any pain?”. He responds with “a lot”. She then tells him “papa, you’re awesome”. The old film clips continue and then Chan and the woman both break down in tears. It’s all set to the soundtrack of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

Is the woman in the video Jackie Chan’s daughter?

The woman in the video is not Chan’s biological daughter. She is an actress called Liu Haocun, and she plays Chan’s daughter in Ride On.

Martial arts actor Jackie Chan.

Who is Jackie Chan’s daughter?

Chan’s biological daughter is called Etta Ng Chok Lam, also known as Xiao Long Nu. Chan shares the 23-year-old with former beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi-lei. The pair reportedly have not spoken in years amid claims that Chan disowned her due to her being a lesbian. In 2015, Lam said that Chan was her “biological father” but was not in her life, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

She added: “He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father. As long as I have my mother with me, I don’t need my father.”

Then, in April 2018, Etta and her wife Andi Autumn revealed in a now-deleted video on YouTube that they were homeless due to unsupportive parents. Lam said: “We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things.”

Chan hasn’t spoken much publicly about his relationship with his estranged daughter. In 2013, while promoting his film Police Story, Chan did however admit to being a neglectful father.

