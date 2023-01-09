The singer is believed to have been dating professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman since April last year

Jessie J has announced that she is pregnant after sharing a post on Instagram to her 12.3 million followers. A number of her fellow musicians took to the comments to congratulate her, including Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock , Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding .

The news comes after the singer revealed in November 2021 that she had suffered from a miscarriage . She has spoken about her fertility struggles in the past, sharing at a 2018 concert that, when she was 26, doctors had told her that she might never be able to have children of her own.

This is everything you need to know, including details of her relationship with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

What did Jessie J say about her pregnancy?

On 7 January, the singer announced on her Instagram that she was pregnant, posting a montage of pictures and clips showing off her ever growing baby bump. The singer said she was “happy and terrified” to share the news, just over a year after sharing that she had experienced a miscarriage in November 2021.

“Please be gentle with me,” she captioned the video. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

In a statement on her Instagram story, she told her 12.3 million fans: “I can’t help but think about all the women and men still struggling with loss and infertility. It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant, to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening. My mind hasn’t fully processed that it’s actually happening some days which is why I kept it quiet for so long.

“The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well. Which in moments I still very much have whilst allowing myself to feel the joy and celebration of this experience.”

J, who had offered words of support to others who had experienced losing a baby following her miscarriage, said she still wants to “hug anyone struggling”.

She added: “I don’t take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing of this magical baby everyday. I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours. However that looks. Love you.”

Who is her boyfriend?

While J did not mention a partner by name in her pregnancy announcement, she is believed to be dating Chanan Safir Colman. The two are believed to have been together since at least April 2022, when news outlets spotted the pair kissing whilst on a date in Los Angeles.

Colman is a Danish-Israeli professional basketball player who plays for Hapoel Haifa of the Israel Basketball Premier League. Colman, who was born on 10 March 1984 in Denmark, began playing basketball when he was nine years old.

He kicked off his professional career in 2004, with Lappeenrannan NMKY, a Finnish team with whom he won the Finnish League and Finnish Cup for two consecutive years. Two years later, in 2006, Colman joined the Israeli team Ironi Ashkelon for the 2006/07 season before signing a one year deal with Hapoel Gilboa Afula.

His career and the teams that he has played with goes as follows:

2004 - 2006: Lappeenrannan NMKY

2006 - 2007: Ironi Ashkelon

2007 - 2008: Hapoel Gilboa Afula

2008: Roskilde

2008 - 2009: Lappeenrannan NMKY

2009 - 2010: Espoon Honka

2010 - 2012: Svendborg Rabbits

2012 - 2013: Maccabi Haifa

2013 - 2014: Hapoel Jerusalem

2014: Maccabi Rishon LeZion

2014: Randers Cimbria

2014 - 2016: Maccabi Haifa

2016 - 2017: Hapoel Eilat

2017 - 2018: Hapoel Holon

2018 - 2019: Hapoel Be’er Sheva

2019 - 2021: Copenhagen Wolfpack

2012 - present: Hapoel Haifa