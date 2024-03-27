Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales, who is receiving treatment for cancer, is "thrilled" by all the public support she has received, the Queen said as she met two sisters holding posters with the message "send our love to Kate". Camilla was visiting a farmers' market in Shrewsbury town centre on Wednesday (March 27) when she was mobbed by thousands of well-wishers including the siblings and their mother, all hoping to catch the royal visitor's attention.

When the Queen came across them during a walkabout, she stopped to say hello to 10-year-old Harriet and Lois Waterston, aged six, who handed over the posters the pair had made the day before, decorated with stars and hearts. The older schoolgirl apologised, saying “I’m sorry they’re a bit creased” but Camilla crouched down to talk to them and said: “I’ll take them carefully and we’ll make sure she knows they’re coming.”

The visit to Shrewsbury was the Queen’s first royal engagement with members of the public since the monarchy’s double cancer scare. Camilla is currently the leading royal figure, after the King’s enlarged prostate treatment and later cancer diagnosis, carrying out a string of royal engagements while the Prince of Wales supported his wife following surgery. She was back at work a few days after Kate revealed the shock news that she is receiving cancer treatment.

Queen Camilla receives a message of support for the Princess of Wales from well-wishers during a visit to the Farmers' Market in The Square, Shrewsbury, in Shropshire. Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Lucy Waterson, 44, from Shrewsbury, the mother of the two schoolgirls, said about the posters made by her daughters: “We didn’t think she would get to see them, to be honest, and she said she would certainly pass on her best wishes.”

However tests after the operation found cancer had been present, she said, adding: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

The princess's chemotherapy began in late February, although it is unclear when it will end and what stage the cancer is. Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for planned abdominal surgery.