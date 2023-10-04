The case of Jennifer McBride and her involvement in the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs has finally come to its conclusion

Follow along closely, as it got slightly confusing here at NationalWorld when we started delving into the recent lawsuit regarding Lady Gaga, Jennifer McBride and a case regarding the return of Gaga’s French bulldogs after their dognapping in 2021 - which also led to the non-fatal shooting of her dogwalker, Ryan Fischer.

Many will recall that a reward of $500,000 was issued by the ‘Joker: Foilie a Deux’ actress after her French bulldogs were stolen during a walk with Ryan Fisher, leading to one Jennifer McBride to return the dogs to their rightful owner, and then enquiring about the “no questions asked” reward money.

Eventually, however, it was determined that McBride was disqualified from the reward after it emerged that she once had a relationship with one of the dognapper’s fathers, leading to her arrest for receiving stolen property. This fact was also compounded by video footage showing McBride near the pole“pacing back and forth, waiting for the dogs to be dropped,” according to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee in February.

That then led to McBride suing Lady Gaga not only for the reward money but an additional $1.5million USD in damages as McBride claimed to have suffered pain, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life over being denied the reward (per the Los Angeles Times.) The lawsuit was thrown out in July 2023 but Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie allowed a 20-day period where McBride was allowed to amend her complaint - which she did.

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The amended complaint saw McBride state that “in no way involved in the theft of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs and had no knowledge of said theft or its planning before its occurrence” and only “took possession of [Lady Gaga’s] bulldogs for the specific purpose of ensuring their protection and safely returning them.”