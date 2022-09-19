Lady Sarah Chatto has been pictured for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Lady Sarah Chatto is a royal who prefers to stay out of the limelight, but last week, she stood alongside other members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall.

She appeared very emotional as the Queen’s coffin arrived from Buckingham Palace in a procession led by King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on 8 September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, will be laid to rest after a state funeral on Monday 19 September.

Lady Sarah Chatto is expected to attend the Queen’s funeral, but who is the royal? Here is everything you need to know.

Lady Sarah Chatto is the daughter of Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II’s niece. (Photo credit: STEPHEN HIRD/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Lady Sarah Chatto?

The Royal, born in May 1964, is the only daughter of Princess Margaret and David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and is Queen Elizabeth II’s niece.

She is 27th in line to the throne and is a godmother to Prince Harry and Lady Louise Windsor, two of the Queen’s grandchildren.

Lady Sarah and her brother, David, then Viscount Linley, grew up in the nursery of Kensington Palace. Although they were raised by a nanny, their parents were very hands-on and had a huge impact on their lives.

After leaving Bedales School with a single A level in art, she enrolled at the Camberwell School of Art and also studied art at the Royal Academy Schools. Sarah then spent two years in India with her father, who was a production photographer for the 1984 film, A Passage to India.

John Knatchbull, 7th Baron Brabourne, who was married to a daughter of the 1st Earl Mountbatten, recruited Sarah as an intern to assist in the wardrobe department for the film.

Daniel Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto (back) depart the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. (Photo by Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What does she do for work?

Sarah is not a working royal but occasionally attends important events alongside other members of the British royal family.

Chatto still has a love for art and continues to work as an artist to this day.

She has been exhibiting her work under the name Sarah Armstrong-Jones, at The Redfern Gallery since 1995.

She has also been honoured with awards, including the Winsor & Newton Prize in 1988 and the Creswick Landscape Prize in 1990.

In 2004, she became vice president of the Royal Ballet, of which her mother had been president.

Who is her husband?

Sarah Armstrong-Jones with Daniel Chatto after their wedding at St Stephen Walbrook. (Photo: ADRIAN CLACK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah is married to Daniel Chatto, who she met whilst working on another British film project in India titled Heat and Dust.

Actor turned artist Daniel Chatto comes from a theatrical background; his father, Tom, was an actor and his mother, Ros, was a well-known theatrical agent.

The couple tied the knot on 14 July 1994 in a ceremony at St Stephen’s Walbrook in London, with Sarah wearing a Jasper Conran gown and the Snowdon Floral Tiara.

How many children does she have?

Britain’s Lady Sarah Chatto and her son Arthur Chatto (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lady Sarah and Daniel are parents to two sons - Samuel, 25, and Arthur, 23.

Both sons studied at Eton before attending the University of Edinburgh.