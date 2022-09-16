Peter Phillips is the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Peter Phillips joined King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry along with other royals as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday.

They lead a Royal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state until Monday morning.

QueenElizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at her Balmoral Castle home in Scotland.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

But who is Peter Phillips, and is he an active Royal? Here is everything you need to know.

Peter Phillips, first son of Anne, Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips. (Photo by John Nguyen - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Who is Peter Phillips?

Peter Phillips is the first son of Anne, Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips.

He is also the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Peter was born on 15 November 1977 and was the first royal born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

At the time of his birth, Peter was fifth in the line of succession to the British throne - he is currently 17th.

Phillips was the first legitimate grandchild of a monarch in more than 500 years to be born without a title or courtesy title.

He attended Gordonstoun School in Scotland before studying sports science at the University of Exeter, where he played rugby for the university team.

Phillips has a younger sister, Zara Tindall, and two younger half-sisters; Felicity Wade, the daughter of Mark Phillips and his former mistress Heather Tonkin, and Stephanie Phillips, the daughter from his father’s second marriage to Sandy Pflueger.

Peter Phillips is the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Is he an active royal?

Peter is not a working member of the royal family and does not have a royal title because his parents refused offers from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The British businessman has previously worked for Jaguar, Williams F1 racing team, and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

He currently works as a managing director for SEL UK, a boutique sports management company.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

How many children does he have?

Peter has two daughters whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly.

Their first child and the Queen’s first great-grandchild, Savannah Anne Kathleen, was born on 29 December 2010. Savannah is 18th in line to the throne.

The couple’s second daughter, Isla Elizabeth, was born at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 29 March 2012. She is 19th in line to the throne.

The children are often seen at royal events alongside their cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Peter Phillips and his daughters Savannah and Isla. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Peter Phillips dating?

Peter Phillips is currently dating Lindsay Wallace, the daughter of an oil tycoon.

The 40-year-old attended the same school as the royal and his sister Zara Tindall, and the pair have since reconnected.

Rumours of their romance started in 2021 when she attended the christening of Zara and Mike Tindall’s son, Lucas, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August.

The couple made their public debut in June this year at the Epsom Derby, which was part of The Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Peter Phillips and partner Lindsay Wallace in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2022. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Who was Peter Phillips married to?

Before dating Lindsay, Peter was married to Autumn Phillips, a Canadian management consultant, whom he met in 2003 at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

They dated for four years before announcing their engagement in July 2007. A year later, they married at a ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The pair announced they had split on 11 February 2020 in an official statement.

Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Princess of Wales stand at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

“Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost,” the former couple said in a statement after the divorce was finalised.

“Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.”