Goodger’s ex boyfriend Jake McLean died in a car crash in Turkey in July

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has picked up the ashes of her daughter Lorena, she has announced.

The Only Way is Essex star, 35, announced last month that the baby had died.

She has also paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean after his funeral this week.

Ms Goodger starred on TOWIE from 2010 to 2012, returning to show in 2015 and 2016.

She has one daughter Larose with partner Charlie Drury, Lorena was their second child.

What has Lauren Goodger said?

Daily Mail reports that the former TOWIE star shared a photo of her first born Larose with a tiny urn.

She captioned the photo: “We picked up Lorena’s ashes today. She is now at home with us.”

What happened to Lorena?

In a post on Instagram, Lauren Goodger wrote: “Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken.

“I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet.

“please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My Lorena I love you so much.”

She later told The Sun that the baby’s cause of death was still unclear.

Has she paid tributes to Jake McLean?

Jake McLean died in a car crash in Turkey on 3 July, after the vehicle plunged off a 70ft cliff.

He had dated Lauren Goodger from 2012 to 2016.

Jake was on a trip to Turkey with his girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou when the fatal crash happened.

Yazmin survived but had to “snap” her own arm to get free.

In a post on Instagram following Jake’s funeral, Laurne Goodger said: “R.I.P Jake you always be apart of me … we shared something for 5 years solid like no other ❤️ look after Lorena for me my angel baby.”

How have TOWIE stars reacted?

Ms Goodger joined the ITV reality show TOWIE as one of the original cast members in 2010.

Thousands of comments were left on Ms Goodger’s Instagram post, including messages of condolence from fellow TOWIE cast members.

Danielle Armstrong wrote: “Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope your get the respect and privacy you need to grieve xxxx.”

Georgia Kousoulou commented: “I’m so so sorry Lauren, sending you so much love & strength right now.”

Amy Childs, who was also an original cast member on the show, wrote: “Sending you love Lauren xxxx.”

How have other celebrities reacted?

Fellow reality stars Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattinson, who both found fame on Geordie Shore, also shared their concern.

Crosby, 32, who is currently pregnant with her first child, wrote: “Lauren F****ng hell I’m devastated”, followed by three crying emojis.

Pattinson, 34, added: “Awww Lauren, I’m honestly so heartbroken for you… sending you all so move love.”

Who is Lauren Goodger’s partner and do they have kids?

Ms Goodger welcomed her first child, Larose, with her partner Charles Drury in July 2021.

He was also the father of Lorena.

The couple have been dating since 2020.

According to The Sun he is a builder and amateur football player.

Drury was arrested after allegedly assaulting the former TOWIE star.

He and taken into custody following an incident in Upminster in the early hours of 4 August, The Sun reports.