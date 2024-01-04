Angus Mitchell, the only child of the late world renowned hairstylist Paul Mitchell, has been found dead in Hawaii

Angus Mitchell, the son of the late legendary hairstylist Paul Mitchell, has been found dead at 53. Pictured is the Paul Mitchell hair salon at the Rock the Vote Style Suite at the Mondrian Hotel. Picture: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Legendary hairstylist Paul Mitchell’s son Angus Mitchell has been found dead at his home in Hawaii. According to TMZ: “Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call just after 6am Wednesday to Angus’ home in Honolulu for a male who appeared to have drowned in a pool. We’re told Angus was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, there’s no official cause of death.”

Angus Mitchell’s father, the legendary hairstylist Paul Mitchell passed away from pancreatic cancer in 1989. After his death, Angus inherited his stake in JPMS (John Paul Mitchell Systems) and its schools. Angus also opened his own salon, the Angus Mitchell Salon in Beverly Hills in 2010.

TMZ also reported that Angus “married Michelle Raab on the island, back in 2010, and remarried twice… once with Sian, whom he shares 8-year old Dylan with, and his current wife, Mara". Angus last posted on his Instagram four days ago, the caption read: “Who’s ready to wrap 2023 and head into the new year?! Cheers to 2024 from my family to yours.”

Comments on his last post include: “Rest in peace Angus. You brought so much love, heart and kindness to all of us. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and everyone at JPMS. sending love and light.” Another message said: “Cant believe the news Angus. Thanks for everything.”