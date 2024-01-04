Angus Mitchell found dead: Legendary hairstylist Paul Mitchell’s son dies at 53 in pool at Hawaii home
Angus Mitchell, the only child of the late world renowned hairstylist Paul Mitchell, has been found dead in Hawaii
Legendary hairstylist Paul Mitchell’s son Angus Mitchell has been found dead at his home in Hawaii. According to TMZ: “Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call just after 6am Wednesday to Angus’ home in Honolulu for a male who appeared to have drowned in a pool. We’re told Angus was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, there’s no official cause of death.”
Angus Mitchell’s father, the legendary hairstylist Paul Mitchell passed away from pancreatic cancer in 1989. After his death, Angus inherited his stake in JPMS (John Paul Mitchell Systems) and its schools. Angus also opened his own salon, the Angus Mitchell Salon in Beverly Hills in 2010.
Advertisement
Advertisement
TMZ also reported that Angus “married Michelle Raab on the island, back in 2010, and remarried twice… once with Sian, whom he shares 8-year old Dylan with, and his current wife, Mara". Angus last posted on his Instagram four days ago, the caption read: “Who’s ready to wrap 2023 and head into the new year?! Cheers to 2024 from my family to yours.”
Comments on his last post include: “Rest in peace Angus. You brought so much love, heart and kindness to all of us. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and everyone at JPMS. sending love and light.” Another message said: “Cant believe the news Angus. Thanks for everything.”
On the website for Paul Mitchell, it says that “Cyril Thomson Mitchell was born in 1936 in Carnwath, Scotland, his mother was the town’s first hairdresser. After trying his hand at silversmithing, Cyril decided to follow in his mother’s footsteps and enrolled at the Morris School of Hairdressing in London’s West End. By the age of 18 and with several hairdressing awards already under his belt, Cyril joined The Park Lane, a salon in Mayfair. It was here that he changed his name to Paul, a moniker given to him by his boss.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.