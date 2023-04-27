Kim Kardashian and Shaniah Twain were in attendance to celebrate the wedding of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage

White Lotus star Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have tied the knot. (Getty Images)

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and You actor Lukas Gage have officially tied the knot. The recently engaged couple celebrated the occasion at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend, with the couple taking to Instagram on Wednesday (26 April) to share photos from the event.

The ceremony featured a star-studded cast of celebrities - including American TV personality Kim Kardashian and Canadian singer Shaniah Twain.

But what have the newly wed couple said about their wedding and what happened at the ceremony?

Here is everything you need to know.

What happened at the wedding?

Gage shared a number of photos from his wedding ceremony on Instagram with the caption: “Ring finger where the rock is.”

The post, which has been liked by over 180,000 fans, features Gage and his husband wearing matching fur coats and leather pants. At the wedding Gage wore a grey leopard print button down shirt, while his partner Appleton wore a satin blue button down.

The pictures also include a shot of the ceremony where the couple appear to be exchanging vows, and Appleton’s friend Kim Kardashian was seen acting as the officiant of the wedding.

The final video in the post reveals that Shaniah Twain was also in attendance at the ceremony and she even performed her new song “You’re Still the One” for the couple.

Twain congratulated the pair in the comments section, writing: “Congratulations to you both! So fun getting to surprise you.”

Knives Out actress Madelyn Cline also offered her congratulations, commenting: “OMFG congratulations.”

Actor Timothy Granaderos added: “This is literally exactly how I imagine your wedding, congratulations!”

Days before the ceremony Kardashian praised her longtime stylist Appleton and his relationship.

During his acceptance speech at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards she said: “Can I just say one thing real quick. I’m so happy he’s in a relationship right now and that it’s like out there.

“I’m so tired of all my girlfriends and guy friends asking me if you’re available and who my hot guy is who is always with me.”

She concluded by confirming that he is a “taken man.”

Who is Lukas Gage?

Lukas Gage is an American actor who was born in San Diego, California.

He rose to fame for playing the lead role in the psychological thriller series Tagged and he has also starred in Gossip Girl, White Lotus and You.

The American has over 376,000 followers on Instagram and is viewed as a rising star in film and television.

Who is Chris Appleton?

Chris Appleton is a world-renowned conceptual hair stylist who has worked with some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, fashion and advertising including his close friend Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa.